Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for our next 8-week session of Yoga classes at 10:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: Feb. 25, March 4, 11, 25, April 1, 8, 15 and 22. The cost is $53 per person. Everyone is welcome. Come just as you are, on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. Please pay for the class at the time you sign up.
Monday, Feb. 14
Chair Yoga 9:15 a.m.; Galantine’s Day 10:30 a.m.; Combat the Fear of Falling 11:45 a.m.; Knitting 1 p.m.; Scrabble 1 p.m.; Digital Vaccine Card Program 2 p.m.; Nutrition Consultation by appt. 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Tai Chi 8:30 a.m.; Zumba Gold class 9:45 a.m.; Table Top Garden Club 9:45 a.m.; Nutrition 11 a.m.; Bridge Lessons 12 noon; “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” 12 noon; Talespinners 2 p.m.; SHINE by appt. 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Strength Training (1) 8:25 a.m.; Strength Training (2) 9:15 a.m.; Walking Club 10 a.m.; NO Chorus ; Theater Workshop 11 a.m.; Beginner Mah Jongg Free Play 12:30 p.m.; Mah Jongg Free Play 1 p.m.; Hearing Clinic 1 p.m.; Lunch Outing to Conrad’s 1 p.m.; National Popcorn Day 2 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Combat Fear of Falling 9 a.m.; Senior Sandwiches 10 a.m.; Art with Ally 10:30 a.m.; Men’s Fitness 10:35 a.m.; “World War II – Road to Victory” 11:45 a.m.; Movie Day – “Mary Tyler Moore Show” 1 p.m.; Low Vision Support Group 2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Senior Fitness (1) 8:25 a.m.; Reflexology by appt. 9 a.m.; Senior Fitness (2) 9:15 a.m.; NO History 101 today; Yoga 10:30 a.m.; Cribbage 10:45 a.m.
SIGN UP FOR 2022 TRIP TO ENCORE CASINO
On Thursday, June 9, at 9 a.m. we’ll be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., for a trip to the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett. Join us for the day, and each passenger will receive a casino package which could include food, vouchers and play coupons. The cost is $37 per person for Foxboro residents, and $39 for non-residents. Residents can begin to sign up with their payment on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and non-resident sign-up with payment begins on Wednesday, March 2. Join us as we visit this new casino on the Mystic riverfront.
GALENTINE’S DAY
Galentine’s Day is a great way to spend time with your gal pals. Join us on Monday, Feb. 14 at 10:30 a.m. and Tracy Rozak will lead the group in a fun Valentine’s Day treat before enjoying some chocolate. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
On Monday, Feb. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. and continuing on the second Monday of each month at the same time, join HESSCO’s Registered Dietitian Kelsey McEntee at the senior center for 30 minute 1 on1 nutrition consultations. Come prepared with your questions about your health concerns. Call to set up an appointment.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17, 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. If you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details.
REFLEXOLOGY APPOINTMENTS
On Friday, Feb. 18, and on the third Friday of each month, the senior center is offering reflexology appointments from 9 a.m. to noon. Reflexology is based on stimulating specific points on the feet that correspond to other areas and organs of the body. Reflexology is used to restore the body’s natural equilibrium by improving circulation and reducing tension. This relaxing and rejuvenating experience will involve aromatherapy infused reflexology. The cost is $41 per half hour appointment. Sign up with your payment to schedule an appointment.
CAPE COD CANAL CRUISE & DAN’L WEBSTER INN
Join us on Thursday, July 14 as we head to Cape Cod for a cruise on the Cape Cod Canal, the Canal’s only historic sightseeing cruise. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leave Foxboro from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., at 8:30 a.m. The canal cruise features live narration about the fascinating history and points of interest along the canal, including Mass Maritime Academy, Sagamore and Bourne bridges, Vertical Lift Railroad Bridge, Aptuxet Trading Post, Cape Cod Bay, and more, from a unique perspective. After our excursion, we’ll head for a buffet lunch at the Dan’l Webster Inn in Sandwich. This Inn is recognized as a Distinguished Restaurant of North America, placing it in the top 1% of restaurants in the country. The cost for this day trip is $94 for Foxboro residents, and $99 for non-residents. The sign-up for residents with payment will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and non-resident sign up with payment will begin on Wednesday, March 2.
NATIONAL POPCORN DAY
Celebrate National Popcorn Day with us on Wednesday, Feb. 16 (originally scheduled on Jan. 12) at 2 p.m. and try something new. Test out a sampling of flavors from Smith Family Popcorn, ranging from Sea Salt Caramel to Cinnamon Toast to Taco to Birthday Cake and more! This event is free, and we ask that you sign up in advance.
DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON
Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a Netflix travel show that explores health and sustainable ways to live. This 8 episode series will examine how countries around the world view healthy living. The series will be shown weekly at the senior center on Tuesday, Feb. 1 through March 22 from noon to 12:45 p.m. If you’d like to join us for all or some of the “Down to Earth” episodes, please sign up in advance.
HISTORY 101
Join us at 10 a.m. on Fridays in February to watch the Netflix series “History 101.” Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-sized history lessons on various scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world changing discoveries. On Feb. 11, the subjects of episodes 4-6 are Plastics / Oil and the Middle East / Robotics. And on Feb. 25, episodes 7-10 will feature the subjects of Feminism / Nuclear Power / AIDS / Genetics. Sign up if you’d like to join us for all or some of the History 101 programs.
WORLD WAR II IN COLOR – ROAD TO VICTORY
On Thursdays, Feb. 3 through April 7, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., we will be showing the new Netflix British Docuseries, WWII In Color – Road to Victory. This 10-week series will include gripping historical footage and expert commentary giving detailed insights into the leading figures of the war and the decisive turning points of World War II. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. at Conrad’s Restaurant in Foxboro. Call us to sign up by Monday, Feb. 14, and meet us at the restaurant on the 16th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 14th.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our new monthly Senior Supper program is focusing on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, Feb 23. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. February’s meal will be “Breakfast for Dinner” which will include scrambled eggs, bacon and breakfast potatoes. The cost is $4 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
SPRING DAYS AT BLITHEWOLD
On Thursday, May 26 at 9 a.m., we’ll be heading to Bristol, Rhode Island’s Blitheworld Mansion. Join us as we celebrate spring at this beautiful 33 acre estate on Narragansett Bay with its spectacular gardens. Following our visit and guided tour at Blitheworld, we’ll be off to enjoy a great lunch at Newport’s Atlantic Resort. Meal choices are either sauteed chicken with tarragon cream sauce or baked scrod. After lunch, we can spend a little time strolling downtown Newport before heading for home. The cost for Foxboro residents is $99 per person and for non-residents the cost is $105. Residents can begin to sign up with their payment on Wednesday, Feb. 16 and non-resident sign-up with payment will begin on Wednesday, March 2. Don’t miss this opportunity for a great day trip!
SIGN UP FOR 2022 TRIP TO MOHEGAN SUN
It’s a new year, and why not travel with us and try your luck at the Mohegan Sun Casino on Thursday, March 31. Our motorcoach will be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., at 8:30 a.m. The cost will be $35 per person for Foxboro residents, and $37 for non-residents. Registration with payment has begun.
TRAVEL WITH US TO THE NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE
Join us on Thursday, April 21, when we’re off to spend the day at the Newport Playhouse. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St. at 10 a.m. This favorite trip location includes a homemade plated lunch, followed by a performance of the Broadway comedy “Social Security” and ending with a fun-filled cabaret. The cost for Foxborough residents is $120 per person, and for non-residents the cost is $125. Registration with payment has begun.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Feb. 16 & 23 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20-minute appointment.
FEBRUARY MOVIES
The subject for our February Movie Days will be “Betty White Fan Favorite Movies and TV Episodes. Movie Days will be held on the following Thursdays at 1 p.m.:
Feb. 17 -- The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1975) In this iconic Mary Tyler Moore Show episode, “Chuckles the Clown” a Minneapolis icon has died and the WJM crew cannot stop laughing. Betty White’s Sue Ann Nevins can’t keep it together at the funeral.
Feb. 24 -- “Betty White Goes Wild (2013) National geographic takes a rare look into one of Betty White’s true passions – big cats! Head with her to the Los Angeles and San Diego zoos to get up close to lions, tigers and leopards.
If you’d like to join us for some or all of the shows, please sign up in advance.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging and Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.