Take the ultimate library "Road Trip" by exploring libraries in the SAILS Library Network between April 18 and 29.
The SAILS library card works at them all, so feel free to borrow something while you're there.
Many libraries will have special events or a treat for library road trippers during these two weeks. While you're in the neighborhood, seek out locally-known treasures like the best ice cream, or a Nimbus 2000, or the whale of a tale.
Find the map of participating SAILS libraries and events and suggest local sights at MALibraryRoadTrip.com