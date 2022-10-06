The AARP will be offering a Safe Driving Course at the senior center on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. This course will provide a review of driving skills and techniques, as well as strategies and tips to help you adjust to normal age-related changes that may affect your driving ability. The primary goals of this course is to help reduce your likelihood of getting into a motor vehicle collision. The cost is $20 per person and must be paid at the time you register for the course.
SPOOKTACULAR CONCERT & TREATS
Join the Elderly Brothers Band on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m., as we celebrate the Halloween season with a concert showcasing the music you remember from the 1950s-60s. Audience members will also enjoy candy from the time period. Don’t miss out on all the fun! Sign up in advance.
LEFT, RIGHT, CENTER
Left, Right, Center, or LRC, is a simple, yet very fun game. There is no skill needed to enjoy playing and it’s an opportunity to meet new friends.
If you have never heard of this game, it is VERY easy to play. Join us starting Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 1:15 p.m., and continuing monthly every 2nd Wednesday at 1:15.
Please sign up in advance.
WHAT COVERAGE IS BEST FOR ME?
Circumstances change. Every year during the open enrollment period, you have the opportunity to change your Medicare Supplemental Plan for the following year. Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. for the program “What Coverage is Best for Me?”
This program provided by Blue Cross will leave you with an understanding of the type of supplemental plan that will work best for you. Reserve your seat in advance.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month.
All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event!
Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
It’s breakfast time at the senior center for the Guys once again! So gentlemen, join us for the next Men’s Breakfast with friends on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. The cost is $3 per person.
Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
NEWPORT CHRISTMAS TRIP
Join us on Thursday, Dec. 8 for a festive and fun-filled day trip to Newport, RI. We will be traveling by motorcoach and leaving Foxboro at 8:30 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church at 58 Carpenter Street.
We will begin the day with a morning tour of the “Breakers” mansion.
The holiday décor is sure to impress and put you in the Christmas spirit. Following our tour, we will have lunch at the Atlantic Resort. For lunch, you have a meal choice of Baked Stuffed Scrod or Chicken Piccata.
After lunch, we are back to the mansions for a tour of the beautiful Marble House. Following this visit we will be back on the bus and head to the Festival of Lights at the LaSalette Shrine before heading back to Foxboro.
The cost is $121 per person for Foxboro residents and $126 for non-residents.
Sign-up for Foxboro residents with payment has begun and sign-up for nonresidents with payment will begin on Oct. 13.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Jake n Joe’s Restaurant in Foxboro at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Oct. 17 and meet us at the restaurant on the 21st. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 17th.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
Registered Dietitian, Kelsey McEntee, is at the Foxborough Senior Center on the 2nd Friday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon, and she is available for a 30 minute 1 on 1 nutrition consultation. Kelsey’s next visit to the senior center will be on Friday, Oct. 14. Call us to schedule an appointment, and come prepared with your questions about your health concerns.
CULTURAL DANCE
Starting in October, join Foxboro resident, Garmai “Mai” Sumo on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. as she teaches us dances from her native country of Liberia. Mai will provide a fun atmosphere to experience and learn new dance moves while exercising. The cost is $3 per class and this program is Punch Card eligible.
Free fitness classes
From October 3rd through the 14th, all punch card eligible programs at the senior center will be free of charge for everyone.
We hope you will all take a chance and try a new program to stay active before our winter season begins! So stop by and try something new.
UKULELE CLASSES – MIXED LEVEL
Join us for an 8-week program of Ukulele Classes at the senior center on the following 8 Tuesdays from 2 to 3 p.m.: Oct. 11,18, 25, Nov. 8, 15, 22, 29 & Dec. 13. Participants should have some experience, and should have completed the beginner ukulele class (but it is not required).
The cost is $75 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up. Don’t miss out on the fun!
PODIATRY CLINIC
Dr. Kelly McLaughlin is offering a Podiatry Clinic for Podiatric Foot Care and Screening at the senior center on the 1st Friday of every month from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The next clinic will be held on Friday, Oct. 7.
The cost for each 15 minute appointment is $30. Please sign up and pay for your appointment in advance.
STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING FOR SENIORS
Join us for Steve Avellino’s next 6-week program “Strength and Conditioning for Seniors” on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m.
This program is designed to combat osteopenia (start of bone loss) and sarcopenia (start of muscle loss). The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino EFT, CES, SSF, SSN. T
he classes will be held on the following Thursdays: October 6, 13, 20, 27, Nov. 3 & 10.
The cost is $42 per person and must be paid at the time you register.
MEN”S FITNESS
The next 6-week session of Men’s Fitness will begin on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10:35 a.m.
This program is designed to help senior males move and feel better.
We’ll combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility.
The classes will be held on Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27, Nov. 3 & 10 and the cost is $42 per person.
This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN. Please sign up with your payment in advance.
SAVE THE DATE – HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR
Are you a crafter and would you like to sell your treasures at our upcoming Holiday Craft Fair? If you’re interested, pick up an application at the front desk of the senior center.
The fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the cost is $10 for a table to display your items for sale.
PSYCHIC MEDIUM DR. CATHY RIPLEY GREENE
Psychic Medium, Dr. Cathy Ripley Greene, will be back at the senior center once again on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Cathy’s mission, and her gift, is to help others find clarity and inspiration through their connection to spirit.
If you’ve always wondered, now is the time to join our group session.
The cost is $20 per person, and a limited number of tickets are currently on sale at the senior center.
SIGN UP FOR A TRIP TO ITALY IN APRIL 2023
The Foxboro Council on Aging & Human Services is planning a trip to Italy, specifically Rome and the Amalfi Coast, on April 9 through 18, 2023.
Some of the highlights of our trip will include a walking tour of Classical Rome featuring a visit to the Colosseum, a visit to the seaside resort of Sorrento, discovering the excavated ruins of Pompeii, sampling local specialties at a limoncello factory in Minori and enjoying a wine tasting and lunch at the foot of Mt. Vesuvius.
The cost is $4,443 per person for a double and $5,243 for a single, with the opportunity to purchase optional tours.
Sign up for Foxboro residents and non-residents has begun.
Trip flyers are available at the senior center or can be emailed to you upon request.
SHINE PRESENTATION
Join HESSCO SHINE representative, Stewart Broder, at the senior center on Monday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. as he answers your questions on Open Enrollment in a group setting.
Don’t miss this opportunity to get your Medicare questions answered during this Open Enrollment period. Call to sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Oct. 12, 19 & 26 there will be Hearing Clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
OCTOBER MOVIES
The theme for our October movies is “Steve Carell Dramas.” The following movies will be shown on Thursdays at the senior center at 1 p.m.;
Oct. 13 – “Little Miss Sunshine” – A dysfunctional family undertakes a 700 mile journey in a junky Volkswagon van to realize a little girl’s dream of being in a beauty pageant.
Oct. 20 – “The Way, Way Back” – An introverted teen’s dreaded summer vacation is transformed when he lands a job with the screwball crew of a local water park. (Filmed at Water Wizz in East Wareham.)
Oct. 27 – “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” – Steve Carell and Keira Knightley form an unlikely bond as Armageddon looms in the form of a killer asteroid in this unique, funny tale.