Join us on Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 a.m. as we travel by motorcoach to experience Boston like never before on a Boston Duck Tour. We will depart from the Prudential Center for an 80 minute Boston tour. The Boston”Ducks” are WWII amphibious-style vehicles that travel on land and in water. On our narrated tour, we will see many of Boston’s famous sites and even take a dip in the Charles River for a skyline view. After the tour, we will enjoy a family-style lunch at one of Boston’s favorites, Maggiano’s Italian Restaurant. Following lunch, we’ll stop at the Prudential Center for a little free time before we depart for home. The cost is $139 for Foxboro residents and $144 for non-residents. The sign-up for Foxboro residents with payment will begin on February 9 and registration for non-residents with payment will begin on February 10.
MEET FOXBOROUGH’S NEW HR DIRECTOR
The Town of Foxboro has recently hired Liz Bluetow as its full-time Human Resources Director. Liz has over 17 years of experience in the field of Human Resources in both the private and public sectors. Most recently, she was the Director Human Resources for the Plymouth county DA’s Office and the Disabled Persons Protection Committee. Join us on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. to meet Liz. She will be visiting the Foxboro Senior Center to learn more about the community she is serving, so she can always be on the lookout for prospective future employees that can benefit the residents of Foxboro.
PIZZA AT SHOVEL TOWN BREWERY
On Monday, March 20 at 11 a.m., seniors are invited to watch an episode of Neftlix’s “Chef’s Table” at the new Shovel Town Brewery “Station One” at the former Foxboro Fire Station. Shovel Town has graciously offered to provide pizza for 50 seniors. Sign ups for this event will begin on February 6th at 12 p.m.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Conrad’s Restaurant at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Feb. 13 and meet us at the restaurant on the 21st. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 13th.
“ARCHITECTURAL GRANDEUR OF ROME”
Rome has existed for nearly 3000 years. From its ancient glory as the center of the empire, throughout its rise as the seat of western Christendom, to its modern role as the capital of Italy, Rome has been build and rebuilt. Join us on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. when history lecturer Paolo DiGregorio will be at the senior center to examine the historical and architectural legacy of Rome. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on Feb. 6 at 1 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m. All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
Starting Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10:45 a.m.; our Table Top Garden Club, under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, will be meeting once again. Everyone is welcome, no previous gardening experience is necessary. Sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
HUMAN – THE WORLD WITHIN
Join us on Tuesday mornings at 9:30, starting Feb. 7 for the 6-part Netflix docuseries about the incredible workings of the human body. Cutting edge science and captivating personal stories collide in this illuminating series. The video series will be held on the following Tuesdays: Feb. 7 “React”, Feb. 14 “Pulse”, Feb. 21 “Fuel”, Feb. 18 “Defend”, March 7 “Sense” and March 14 “Birth”. Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event! Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
ADIRONDACK BALLOON FESTIVAL
Join us for a trip to the glorious Adirondacks to see one of the country’s largest Balloon Festivals on September 22 to 24, 2023. Our first stop will be the resort town of racing and elegance – Saratoga Springs, where we will have some free time for lunch and shopping, followed by a guided tour of the town. We will be spending 2 nights at the Fairfield by Marriott hotel. In the late afternoon we’ll head to the Festival to see the launching of over 50 hot air balloons, including special shapes. Dinner will be in the grand Ballroom of the Queensbury Hotel.
On day two, we’re up early for another balloon launch. We will cruise on Lake George, eat lunch at the water’s edge, and back to the Festival for another balloon launch, followed later by the MoonGlow Ascension of the balloons. On day 3, we’ll rise early for another balloon launch followed by breakfast. Afterwards, we will return to Lake George to enjoy some free time and lunch on our own before we head for home.
The cost for this trip is $853 per person (double), $1,222 per person (single) and $753 per person (triple). The cost includes transportation, tours, 2 nights’ lodging, 4 meals (2 breakfasts, 1 lunch & 1 dinner) Lake George cruise, 5 different launchings of various balloon shapes, baggage handling (1 piece), all taxes & gratuities, and the Trip Protection Plan insurance. Registration for this trip has begun. Don’t miss this unique travel experience!
GIRL SCOUT CONCERT & COOKIES
On Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m., the Foxboro fourth-grade Burrell Girl Scout Troop is excited to put on a patriotic concert of American songs for us at the senior center! The girls will then welcome seniors to join them for cookies and discussions. The girls are eager to meet everyone and have a fun cross-generational program. Sign up in advance and join us for this special program.
ITALY MEET & GREET
We are almost two months away from our Spring 2023 trip to Italy. On Thursday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. we are inviting all of our Italy travelers to enjoy some cannoli and meet your fellow travelers in a fun setting at the senior center. Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING II
Join us for Steve Avellino’s next 6-week program, Strength and Conditioning II, on Monday’s at 11:45 a.m. at the senior center. This program is designed to help with balance, posture, and pain relief, with an emphasis on regaining movement integrity. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino EFT, CES, SSF, SSN, and the classes will be meeting on the following Mondays: Feb. 6, 13, 27, Mar 6, 13 & 20. The cost is $42 per person and should be paid at the time you register for the class.
TRIP TO THE NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE IN 2023
Join us as we travel once again to the Newport Playhouse on April 27, 2023. We’ll travel by motorcoach and leave from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter Street, at 9:45 a.m. This favorite trip location includes an extensive buffet lunch, which includes a large variety of hot and cold foods, main entrees, side dishes, beverages and homemade desserts. Following lunch, we will all see a comedic play in the playhouse theater, and we end our day with a fun-filled cabaret performance. The cost for this fun-filled day is $139 for Foxboro residents, and $144 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
BEST OF PROVIDENCE TOUR
We’ll be off to Providence, RI on Thursday, May 25, 2023 for our Best of Providence trip. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and begin our morning with a visit to Scialo’s Bakery where we will enjoy coffee, treats and a bit of history of Providence’s most famous bakery. Afterwards, we will enjoy lunch at Cassarino’s Ristorante and then we will enjoy a 90 guided tour of Providence. The cost is $117 per person for Foxboro residents and $122 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
FEBRUARY MOVIE DAYS
The theme for February’s Movie Days is the actor Harrison Ford. The movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
Feb. 9 – “Air Force One” When terrorists hijack Air Force One with the President and his family on board, the commander –in-chief takes matters into his own well-trained hands.
Feb. 16 – “The Call of the Wild” Based on Jack London’s classic story about Buck the dog taken from his home in California and a Yukon prospector that discovers and bonds with him.
Please sign up in advance for some or all of the February movies.
CLASSIC MOVIE MONDAYS
Join us on the Monday afternoons at 1:15 for our Classic Movie Mondays. The movies will be shown on the following Mondays in February:
Feb. 6 – “The Sting”, Feb. 13 “Rockie” and on Feb. 27 “Grease”
Please sign up in advance for some or all of February’s Classic Movie Days.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow at the senior center as you embark on a journey of arts and creation.
Leah’s classes will meet on the following Wednesdays at 2 p.m., and each class will include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home: February 8 – Wine Bottle Creations (please bring your own wine bottle); February 15 – Shell Painting, and; February 22 – Rock Painting. Please sign up in advance for any or all of the classes you may be interested in.