In a few short months you’ll be thinking about getting into the holiday spirit, so plan on joining us on Thursday, December 14 for a trip into Boston for an afternoon performance of the Holiday Pops at Symphony Hall.
Enjoy a program filled with holiday music favorites, the traditional Pops sing-a-long, and even a visit from jolly old Santa Claus.
Before the show, we will go to the Cheesecake Factory for a delicious lunch. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leaving Foxboro at 11 a.m.
The cost is $175 for Foxboro residents and $180 for non-residents. Registration for Foxboro residents with payment will begin on August 24 and registration for non-residents with payment will begin on September 1. Don’t miss out on this perfect holiday celebration!
WHAT IS A MEMORY CAFÉ?
The Foxboro Memory Café is a welcoming place for individuals, families and friends of those living with memory changes. Join us on Wednesday, Aug 30 at 1 p.m. for a presentation at the senior center where you will learn about our upcoming Memory Café starting in September and see if this program is right for you and/or your loved one. There will be time for a Question and Answer session with our social workers Pam McGuire and Kate Fennyery. Sign up for the Aug. 30 presentation to hear more about this special Memory Café program that will be held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. starting September 19.
MEN’S BBQ
It’s time to get outdoors once again. So guys come on out to enjoy a great BBQ lunch with friends on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 11:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
SENIOR WOMEN’S DISCUSSION GROUP
Ladies, join us on the 2nd Monday of each month at 11 a.m. for our Senior Women’s Discussion Group. It’s time to gather and discuss the joys and challenges of aging, both physically and emotionally, our experiences as we evolve into this chapter of our lives, what our “happy place” is and many other topics of interest.
Collectively, we share our wisdom and the perspective we have gained over the course of our lives in a safe non-judgmental place. This group is facilitated by former Taylor School teacher, Marilyn Goldman. The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, so sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
Registered Dietitian, Kelsey McEntee, is at the Foxboro Senior Center on Friday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon, and she is available for a 30 minute 1 on 1 nutrition consultation. Kelsey’s next visit to the senior center will be on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Call us to schedule an appointment, and come prepared with your questions about your health concerns.
SOCIAL SECURITY 101
On Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 2:30 p.m. join Cheryl Tudino, the Public Affairs Specialist from the Social Security Administration, for an in depth presentation of “Social Security 101.” In this program you will learn the history of Social Security, the basics of what people need to know, the recent changes to the program, your online presence, and programs that most older adults should learn about. Sign up to reserve your seat.
AMERICAN AVIATION IN WORLD WAR II
On Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 4:30 p.m. there will be a lecture at the senior center by Foxboro resident Steve Feinstein that will focus on the important role that American aviation played in winning WWII. A question and anser session will follow the presentation. Please sign up in advance.
REFLEXOLOGY
On Friday, August 18, and on the 3rd Friday of each month, the senior center is offering reflexology appointments from 9 a.m. to noon.
Reflexology is based on stimulating specific points on the feet that correspond to other areas and organs of the body. Reflexology is used to restore the body’s natural equilibrium by improving circulation and reducing tension. This relaxing and rejuvenating experience will involve aromatherapy infused reflexology. The cost $41 per half hour appointment. Sign up with your payment to schedule an appointment.
GRAB BAR INSTALLATION PROGRAM AND INFO SESSION
The Town of Foxboro is pleased to announce that we have recently been the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Massachusetts Councils on Aging to install accessible grab bars in the homes of Foxboro residents. Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. to learn about this program from the Community Response Social Worker, Christina LaRose. Find out how you can get your name added to the list of installations. Sign up for this info session and we’ll save you a seat.
FARMERS MARKET COUPONS
A limited number of Farmers Market Coupons are available for Foxboro senior citizens again this year. Each participant will receive $50 worth of coupons to spend at local Farmers Markets. In order to qualify you must be at least 60 years of age or disabled and living in a housing facility primarily occupied by older individuals where congregate nutrition services are provided. You must be a resident of Foxboro and have an income level at or below $26,973 for an individual or $36,482 for a couple. At the time the coupons are picked up, all participants must sign the self-declaration agreement that you meet the eligibility requirements.
CRAFT WITH TRACY
Join Tracy at the senior center on Monday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. as she leads a group in making a fun summer craft. All supplies are included, so please sign up and let us know if you’ll be joining us.
RUTH BADER GINSBURG – “I DISSENT”
On Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 4:30 p.m., join us at the senior center for a presentation by “Historical Women” performed by Sheryl Faye, that will focus on the life of the Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Learn about how Justice Ginsburg championed fairness and equity. Ruth served on the national board of the ACLU and launched The Women’s Rights Project, and she was a leading voice for gender equality, women’s interests and civil liberties. This show is the inspiring story of how Ruth Bader Ginsburg changed her life and ours. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
CARDIO DANCE
Cardio Dance is an approachable way to get moving while listening to your favorite music. Instead of dreading the same exercises you do every day, you’ll look forward to learning new dance moves that make working out fun and inviting. The Cardio Dance Classes will be held on the following 3 Fridays in July from 11:15 to 12 noon: Aug. 4, 18 and 25. You will learn some traditional dance moves (Cha Cha, Samba, Waltz, and Tango, to name a few), but are played to contemporary music. Join instructor Kelly Sipe in this new exciting class. The cost is $17 per person and future sessions will be held on 3 Fridays each month for $17. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. at The House of Fortune in Plainville. Call us to sign up by Monday, Aug. 14 and meet us at the restaurant on the 19th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 14th.
SERENADING SENIORS CHORUS
The “Serenading Seniors” is a friendly, fun group of singers who meet weekly at the senior center for rehearsals and occasional performances at local venues. This group meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and is accepting new members. The chorus has been taking a break for the summer, but will resume meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. You don’t have to be a singing expert to be a part of the group, so if you’re interested in joining, please call Serenading Seniors Director Jeanne Bonneau at 508-543-8940.
SUMMER’S END LUAU
Aloha! On Wednesday, August 30 at 4 p.m. we will be holding our ‘Summer’s End Luau” at the senior center. Enjoy some music of the islands while dining with friends. Our menu will include Macaroni Salad, Hawaiian Rolls and your choice of Hawaiian Pulled Pork or Pineapple Grilled Chicken for the entrée. The cost is $7 per person. Sign up in advance with your payment to reserve your seat.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Aug. 16 & 23, Sept. 6, 13, 20 & 27 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 4 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Leah’s art classes include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home! The classes are being held on the following Mondays at 2 p.m.: Aug. 14 (Felting on Soap – bring a bar of soap) and Aug. 28 (Shell Painting). This summer, Leah’s programs will all be held at the Lane Property! Please sign up in advance.