The Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate is designed to bring the history of the United States Senate alive – using technology to engage and inspire like never before. Join us when we visit the Kennedy Institute on Wednesday, Sept. 20. We will leave Foxboro at 10:30 a.m. and travel by school bus to Boston, first with a stop at Sullivan’s Castle Island for lunch on your own.
Then on to the institute that features a full-scale replica of the Unites States Senate Chamber, interactive exhibits, and a reproduction of Senator Kennedy’s Washington D.C. office.
The cost is $20 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up.
SINGO – THE ROCK AND ROLL BINGO GAME
Songs + Bingo = Singo! Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. when Jim the DJ Guy will be at the senior center as we once again play Singo, the game of “Bingo with a beat.” This is a fun game to play with friends, and everyone will have the opportunity to win some prizes and have a great time! Come test your musical knowledge and luck. The songs will be from the 1960’s. Don’t forget to sign up and have some fun.
SOCIAL SECURITY 101
On Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 2:30 p.m. join Cheryl Tudino, the Public Affairs Specialist from the Social Security Administration, for an in depth presentation of “Social Security 101.” In this program you will learn the history of Social Security, the basics of what people need to know, the recent changes to the program, your online presence, and programs that most older adults should learn about. Sign up to reserve your seat.
SERENADING SENIORS CHORUS
The “Serenading Seniors” is a friendly, fun group of singers who meet weekly at the senior center for rehearsals and occasional performances at local venues. This group meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and is accepting new members. The chorus has been taking a break for the summer, but will resume meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. You don’t have to be a singing expert to be a part of the group, so if you’re interested in joining, please call Serenading Seniors Director Jeanne Bonneau at 508-543-8940.
THEATER WORKSHOP
The senior center’s Theater Workshop has been taking a break for the summer, but will resume meeting once again on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 11:15 a.m. and will meet each Wednesday.
If you’re interested in becoming part of this group you’ll be learning character portrayal by reading scripts (mostly comedy). This fun workshop is led by Evie Rayburg and Jeanne Bonneau and does not require memorization of lines or wearing costumes. Please sign up in advance if you’d like to join.
INCREASE BLOOD FLOW IN THE BODY
The next Thursday morning 6-week program with Steve Avellino will focus on Increasing Blood Flow in the Body. This program is designed to increase blood and possibly lymph flow in the body.
We should have regular fluid flow in all parts of the body. Some of Steve’s students have been able to create warmth in their lower legs and feet that had previously felt cold for years.
This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN, CSCS. The classes will meet on the following Thursday mornings at 9 a.m.: July 20, 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17 & 24. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you register for the class.
FOOT STABILITY AND ANKLE MOBILITY CLASS
Steve Avellio’s next 6-week session of Monday morning classes will focus on “Foot Stability and Ankle Mobility.” By focusing on our feet and ankles, this sets up our foundation for better balance and less joint pain in the knees, hips, spine and shoulders.
The classes will be held at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: July 24, 31, August 7, 14, 21 & 28. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you register for the class
JACK CRAIG’S AMERICAN SONGBOOK HITS
Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 10:30 for Jack Craig’s program on “American Songbook Hits.” Celebrate the “best of” songwriting by singing about two dozen cherished songs from the American Songbook.
From a few Roaring 20’s hits on to some classic Broadway and movie musical tunes…and even a few more modern classics, we’ll use the songs to remind us of all the wonderful years of music in our lives. Please reserve your seat and sign up in advance.
MEN’S BBQ
It’s time to get outdoors once again. So guys come on out to enjoy a great BBQ lunch with friends on Thursday, July 27 at 11:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
ALAN AMES THINKS HE’S FUNNY
Join comedian and Foxboro resident, Alan Ames, as he tells jokes and stories at the senior center on Wednesday, August 2 at 4:30 p.m. Alan will share his experience starting a journey into stand-up comedy at 70 years old. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
JULY MOVIE DAY
Our Movie Day for the month of July will be on Tuesday, July 25 and at 1:30 we will be showing the movie “Crazy Rich Asians” — A woman learns more about her boyfriend and his family after traveling to Singapore for a wedding. If you’d like join us for this movie, please sign up in advance.
JULY SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal.
We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, July 26. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. July’s meal will be Meatloaf, Fingerling Potatoes and a Salad. The cost is now $8 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up.
SUMMER’S END LUAU
Aloha! On Wednesday, August 30 at 4 p.m. we will be holding our ‘Summer’s End Luau” at the senior center. Enjoy some music of the islands while dining with friends. Our menu will include Macaroni Salad, Hawaiian Rolls and your choice of Hawaiian Pulled Pork or Pineapple Grilled Chicken for the entrée.
The cost is $7 per person. Sign up in advance with your payment to reserve your seat.
MEET THE NEW VETERAN SERVICE OFFICER
Recently, the Town of Foxboro has been in the process of hiring a new Veteran Service Officer to lead the Veterans’ Services Division of the Human Services Department.
We hope to have a new Veteran Service Officer very soon and wanted to make sure the community had a time to meet the new VSO as soon as possible.
So join us on Tuesday, August 8 at 3:45 p.m. at the senior center to meet our new Veteran Service Officer.
‘BECOMING’ VIDEO DOCUMENTARY SERIES
On Friday mornings from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., starting July 14, we will be showing the video documentary series “Becoming.” This series chronicles the origin stores of world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes. The Friday morning programs are as follows: July 21 – Anthony Davis; July 28 – Adam Devine; Aug. 4 – Candace Parker; Aug. 11 – Caleb McLaughlin; Aug. 18 – Colbie Caillat; Aug. 25 – Nick Kroll; Sept. 1 – Julianne Hough; Sept. 8 – Nick Cannon, and; Sept 15 – Ashley Tisdale. Sign up for some or all of the “Becoming”episodes.
OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST SUMMER SERIES
On Mondays, June 26 through July 24, from 8:15 to 9 a.m., there will be a series of 5-weekly group session for seniors which will focus on wellness, leisure activities, social-emotional well-being and more!
Group sessions will be coordinated by Bay Path University Graduate Student and Foxboro resident, Emily Nichols.
Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Leah’s art classes include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home! The classes are being held on the following Mondays at 2 p.m.: July 24 (Fun with Acrylics – dress in old clothes!), Aug. 14 (Felting on Soap – bring a bar of soap) and Aug. 28 (Shell Painting).
This summer, Leah’s programs will all be held at the Lane Property!
lease sign up in advance.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, July 26, Aug. 2, 9, 16 & 23 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 4 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal.
There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
STATE REP. JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join state Rep. Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, July 24 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question and answer session.
Barrows will be at the senior center on the 4th Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
QUINCY FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER
Quincy Family Resource Center helps individuals to access and navigate resources their communities (including Foxboro).
QFRC provides community-based support groups, parenting programs, assessment services and information. All services are free of charge and everyone is welcome.
This informational program on the QFRC will be held on Wednesday, July 26 at 5 p.m., so please sign up in advance and join us to learn about this very important resource.