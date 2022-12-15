Join us as we travel once again to the Newport Playhouse on April 27, 2023. We’ll travel by motorcoach and leave from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter Street, at 9:45 a.m.
This favorite trip location includes an extensive buffet lunch, which includes a large variety of hot and cold foods, main entrees, side dishes, beverages and homemade desserts. Following lunch, we will all see a comedic play in the playhouse theater, and we end our day with a fun-filled cabaret performance.
The cost for this fun-filled day is $139 for Foxboro residents, and $144 for non-residents.
Registration with payment for Foxboro residents will begin on Thursday, Dec. 29 and non-resident sign-up with payment will begin on Thursday, Jan. 5. Don’t miss out!
TRIP TO ENCORE CASINO
We will be traveling to Encore Casino in Everett, Massachusetts on Thursday, March 30, 2023. We ‘re leaving at 9 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church at 58 Carpenter Street, and traveling by motorcoach to New England’s newest casino! Try your luck with 2,800+ slot machines, including 166 table games from craps to roulette to blackjack and baccarat, all at state-of-the-art tables with superior service. We will be at the casino until 3 p.m., and a Casino Package of $20 free slot play is included. (Casino Package is subject to change.)
The cost is $37 for residents and $42 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
NOON YEAR’S EVE PARTY
Ring in the New Year with us at noon on Friday Dec. 30 from 11:45a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Catch up with your friends after the holidays while enjoying a sparkling cider toast and deserts. Sign up if you’d like to join us.
CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS IN BOSTON
Author Anthony Sammarco will be back at the senior center to present his program ‘Christmas Traditions in Boston” on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m.
In 1659, the General Court of Massachusetts Bay Colony banned, by law, the celebration of Christmas as it was deemed to be a time of seasonal excess with no Biblical authority.
Though repealed in 1681, it would not be until 1856 that Christmas Day became a state holiday in Massachusetts.
In this presentation, Anthony will outline the celebration (or lack thereof) of Christmas in the first two centuries, after the city of Boston was settled in 1630.
During the following century, Boston would see caroling and hand bell ringing on Beacon Hill as well as other popular traditions like the Enchanted Village and hot fudge sundaes on Boston Common.
Sign up in advance, and don’t miss out on this holiday program.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE DECORATING
Test your decorating skills as we decorate Gingerbread Houses at the senior center on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. Gingerbread House kits will be provided, as well as extra candy for you to decorate with (or to enjoy while decorating!!). The cost is $7 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment so we know that you’ll be joining us for this fun program.
SIGN UP FOR 2023 TRIP TO SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO
It’s not too early to start making your travel plans for 2023, so join us as we travel out west to Sants Fe, New Mexico on September 3-8, 2023.
Over the course of our 6 day trip, we will do a walking tour of Santa Fe Plaza, take an open-air tram tour, and visit the Loretto Chapel, the Santa Fe School of Cooking, the Turquoise Trail, the Allan Houser Sculpture Garden, the Bandelier National Monument, and El Santuario de Chimayo.
The cost for this trip is $2,850 per person/double, $3,450 per person/single and $2,820 per person/triple.
The price includes travel to and from Logan Airport and round-trip airfare, air taxes and fees/surcharges, hotel, gratuities, 4 breakfasts, 2 lunches and 2 dinners.
Sign up for Foxboro residents will begin on Thursday, Dec. 15, and sign up for non-residents will begin on Friday, Dec. 16.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIENDCome and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month.
Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up.
This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
CRAFT GROUP STARTING
It’s time to work on your crafts in a group setting with friends. Join us at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m.
If you’d like to participate, bring your own craft to work on such as knitting, embroidering, cross stitching, beading, diamonding, hand quilting or whatever small craft you may choose.
This group will meet every Thursday at 1 p.m., except for the 3rd Thursday of each month. Sign up in advance.
TAI CHI
Start your day with the peaceful meditation and movement of Tai Chi led by instructor Elijah Swain on Tuesday mornings from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Elijah is a 9th Degree black belt and owns the Tai Jing Academy. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Thank you to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for helping to fund this program.
SELF DEFENSE CLASSES
On Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m., our Tai Chi Instructor Elijah Swain holds a weekly self-defense class for seniors who are looking for the basics to protect themselves against potential threats. This cost is $3 per class and is punch-card eligible.
CULTURAL DANCE
Join Foxboro resident, Garmai “Mai” Sumo on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. as she teaches us dances from her native country of Liberia. Mai will provide a fun atmosphere to experience and learn new dance moves while exercising. The cost is $3 per class and this program is Punch Card eligible.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Dec. 21 & 28, Jan. 4, 11, 18 & 25. there will be Hearing Clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON (Season 2)
Join Actor Zac Efron as he journeys around the world with wellness expert Darian Olien in a travel show that explores health & sustainable ways to live. This critically acclaimed Netflix show is back for an exciting second season. Come learn how the rest of the world lives healthily. Following is a list of the show’s topics: Dec. 20 – “Regenerative Agriculture”, Dec. 27 – “Great Barrier Reef”, Jan 3 – “Torres Strait”, Jan. 10 – “Waste”, Jan. 17 – “Wildlife”, Jan. 24 – “Aboriginal Voices”, and Jan 31 – “Eco Innovators.”
CHEF’S TABLE – FRANCO PEPE
One of Italy’s preeminent pizzaioli, Franco Pepe, is a modern artisan with an age-old passion for pizza. He’s known for his innovative pies, handmade dough and local ingredients. Join us as we watch the Neflix series “Chef’s Table” featuring Franco Pepe on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m., as it focuses on America’s favorite food – Pizza! Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the House of Fortune Restaurant in Plainville at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Dec. 19 and meet us at the restaurant on the 21st. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 19th.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
It’s breakfast time at the senior center for the Guys once again! So gentlemen, join us for the next Men’s Breakfast with friends on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 9 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, Dec. 29. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. December’s meal will be Lasagna and Caesar Salad!
The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center.
You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches.
Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO. There will be NO Sandwiches on December 22.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program. During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers. Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
DECEMBER MOVIE DAYS
The theme for December’s Movie Days is “New Netflix films based on a book.” The movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
Dec. 22 – “The Noel Diary” Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist meets a woman searching for her birth mother. Will an old diary unlock their pasts – and hearts?
Dec. 29 – “The Wonder” – Haunted by her past, a nurse (Florence Pugh) travels from England to a remote Irish village in 1863 to investigate a young girl’s supposedly miraculous fast.
Please sign up in advance for some or all of the December movies.