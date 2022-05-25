On Thursday, Oct. 20 we’ll be traveling up north to Meredith, NH. We will be leaving Foxboro at 9 a.m. from St. Mary’s parking lot at 58 Carpenter St. In Meredith, we’ll board the Winnipesaukee “Turkey Train” at the Hobo Railroad. This 2-hour scenic train ride through the countryside of NH is complete with a delicious full turkey dinner complete with all the fixings! This exceptional turkey meal is provided by Hart’s Turkey Farm. Following the lunch train excursion, we board the motorcoach and head to Moulton Farms, in the heart of the Lakes Region. The farm dates back to the 1890’s, and you can browse their farm stand and garden center or you can pick up a treat at their bakery. The cost is $120 for Foxboro residents and $125 for non-residents. Registration with payment for Foxboro residents begins on June 1, and registration with payment for non-residents begins on June 15. Join us for a fun day out, and enjoy some of our fall foliage.
Monday, May 30
Senior Center Closed – Memorial Day
Tuesday, May 31
Tai Chi 8:30 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9:45 a.m.; Table Top Garden Club 9:45 a.m.; Nutrition 11 a.m.; Bridge Lessons 1:00 p.m.; Talespinners 2 p.m.; “Our Great National Parks” 2:45 p.m.; SHINE by appt. 3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1
Strength Training 8:45 a.m.; Walking Club 10 a.m.; Victorian Papercraft 10 a.m.; Meet the Recreation Director Renee 11:45 a.m.; Mah Jongg Free Play 12:30 p.m.; Hearing Clinic 1 p.m. by appt.; Veterans Benefits Program 2 p.m.; Avocado Toast Day 4 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
3 Planes of Motion 9 a.m.; Senior Sandwiches 10 a.m.; Art with Ally 10:30 a.m.; Men’s Fitness 10;35 a.m.; Medal of Honor 11:45 a.m.; Movie Day – “Unbroken” 1 p.m.; Outdoor Zumba 1:30 p.m.
Friday, June 3
Podiatry Clinic by appt. 8:30 a.m.; Senior Fitness 8:45 a.m.; Early Beginner Mah Jongg 9 a.m.; Yoga 10:30 a.m.; Cribbage 10:45 a.m.
SENIOR CENTER’S “SENIOR PROM”
The Foxboro Senior Center will be presenting a “Senior Prom” at the Lake View Pavilion on Thursday, June 16 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Join us for an afternoon of lunch, dancing and lots of fun. The cost is $15 per person, and your meal choices are pan-seared boneless chicken or herb-crusted cod. Sign up at the senior center with your payment and meal choice. The prom is sponsored by the Partners in Patriotism. Don’t miss out on this great social event of the season!
VETERANS BENEFITS SEMINAR
All Foxboro veterans, spouses and widows are invited to learn about eligible veterans’ benefits from the Foxboro Director of Veterans Services Ally Rodriguez. Join us for our veterans benefits seminar on Wednesday, June 1 at 2 p.m. Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
VICTORIAN PAPERCRAFT
Are you looking to add a beautiful handmade creation to your home décor? Join us on Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. for a class on how to create a unique handcrafted Victorian design. We will use high quality cardstock doilies, lance and other embellishments to create a lovely cone shaped vessel. This program is free and all materials will be provided. Sign us to let us know if you’ll be joining us.
MEET THE REC DIRECTOR
Renee Tocci has recently become the Director of Recreation for the Town of Foxboro. Join us on Wednesday, June 1 at 11:45 a.m. to meet Renee and enjoy some pizza while hearing about all the great opportunities the recreation department has to offer us all. Please sign up in advance.
AVOCADO TOAST DAY
Channel your inner Millennial while enjoying a treat and celebrating National Avocado Toast Day with us on Wednesday, June 1 at 4 p.m. This simple snack is a great source of plant-based fiber and protein. Our avocado toast will be toasted artisan bread, topped with smashed avocado, sesame seeds, minced garlic, onion and bacon bits. Space is limited, so please sign up in advance.
SENIOR OLYMPICS Q & A
Our popular Senior Olympics is BACK! This exciting and engaging event is a great way to have fun and meet new friends while competing for a gold medal. If you aren’t sure if you want to sign up, come to the Olympics Q & A on Thursday, June 9 at 3:15 p.m.
WHERE TO NEXT??
Travel is back!! On Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m., join us as we talk about our future travel plans. We are planning for a Fall 2022 overnight trip and this presentation will be your first opportunity to hear about where we are heading and how to register. Sign up and let us know you’ll be joining us.
MUSICAL BINGO
Join us for musical bingo on Wednesday, June 8 at 3:15 p.m. Can you name a song and the artist? Test your knowledge at the senior center, sponsored by Bright View Senior Living. Sign up and reserve your place.
DARTS/CORNHOLE PRACTICE
On Mondays, June 6 & 13 at 10:30 a.m., we will be holding darts & cornhole practice at the senior center. Get in shape for the events in our upcoming Senior Olympics. We will have the dart and cornhole boards out for you to give it a try and get in some practice.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on June 6 at 1 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m. All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
MOVIE – “SAVING PRIVATE RYAN”
In honor of D-Day, we will be showing the 1998 Steven Spielberg film, “Saving Private Ryan.” According to WWII veterans, this movie was the most accurate portrayal of the events of June 6, 1944. Sign up in advance.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, June 7 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
ONLINE REGISTRATION TUTORIAL
Do you want early access to all of programs? There will be an online registration tutorial program at the senior center on Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. This tutorial will teach you how to use our online registration tool which will give you priority access to all our services. Sign up in advance.
AUTHOR TALK – HOW A MYSTERY IS WRITTEN
On Wednesday, June 8 at 2 p.m., join author Debi Graham-Leard at the senior center and learn the in-depth process of writing fiction. Debi will explain the steps taken from initial idea through to the final publishing. Be sure to sign up in advance.
A GUIDE TO GAMBLING IN THE GOLDEN YEARS
On Wednesday, June 8 at 4 p.m., the senior center will be presenting the program “A Guide to Gambling in the Golden Years.” This engaging presentation delves into why older adults gamble and how to keep gambling healthy and fun. The program, sponsored by the Mass Council on Gaming and Health, will share strategies to reduce risky gambling behaviors and where to go for help if needed. Please sign up in advance.
JACK AUTHELET -- FOXBOROUGH HISTORY, MYSTERY AND PROMISE
Foxboro’s Town Historian Jack Authelet will be joining us at the senior center on Wednesday, June 8 at 11:15 a.m. to share some of Foxboro's historic events of great importance, the mystery of promises never kept and future treasures to pass forward. Don’t miss this chance to take part in Jack’s program, so please sign up in advance.
ANTHONY SAMMARCO – “ALONG BLUE HILL AVENUE”
By the turn of the 20th century, Mattapan began to see development of new streets laid out off of Blue Hill Avenue and Norfolk Street was slowly becoming a solid, respectable hub. Local author/historian Anthony Sammarco will be at the senior center on Wednesday, June 15 at 4:30 p.m. for a program that will take a deep dive into the history of Blue Hill Avenue and the many transformations of the area over the last 150 years. Reserve your seat in advance and join us for this informative presentation.
3 PLANES OF MOTION
Join us for Steve Avellino’s new 6-week program, “3 Planes of Motion.” This program is designed to redesign the way our bodies move. We should move in 3 planes of motion. Unfortunately, we don’t, and this causes instability, imbalances, and pain. This can be corrected! The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays. The Monday classes will be held at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: June 27, July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1 & 8. Or you may choose to take the classes at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: May 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30. The cost for the Monday or Thursday program is $42 per person. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club will start traveling once again on Wednesdays. On our travel days we will be leaving from the park at Booth Playground (80 South St.) at 10:15 a.m. and returning to Foxboro by 4:30(ish). Registrants will travel using the VanGo for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours. The cost is $7 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up. The following Discovery Club trips have been scheduled on the following dates; June 8 to Battleship Cove (free for veterans); June 22 to Plymouth (wine tasting optional); June 29 to Cape Cod Canal (Sandwich side); July 6 to Castle Island; July 20 to Tranquil Lake; Aug. 3 to Providence; Aug. 17 to Old Sturbridge Village; Aug. 31 to Wickford Village; Sept 7 to Colt State Park; Sept. 21 to Falmouth Center; Oct. 5 to Legacy Place, and Oct. 19 Mystery Trip. Seats are limited, and you must sign up with your payment in advance.
PODIATRY CLINIC
Starting Friday, June 3, Dr. Kelly McLaughlin will be holding a podiatry clinic for foot care and screening at the senior center on the 1st Friday of every month. The cost for each 15-minute appointment is $30. Please sign up and pay for your appointment in advance.
LUNCH OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, June 22 at Conrad’s in Foxboro at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, June 20 and meet us at the restaurant on the 22nd. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 20th.
MEN’S BBQ
We are pleased to head back outside for our fun monthly Men’s BBQ’s. Guys are encouraged to come hungry for a great BBQ on Wednesday, June 22 at noon. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance.