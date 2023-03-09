Join us on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9:15 a.m., as we leave Foxboro and head north for the perfect foliage day trip. We will begin our day with a beautiful scenic drive up to Meredith, NH where we will board the Winnipesaukee “Turkey Train” at the Hobo Railroad. This 2-hour scenic train ride through the countryside of New Hampshire is complete with a delicious full turkey dinner complete with all the fixings. This exceptional turkey meal is provided by Hart’s Turkey Farm. Following the lunch train excursion, we board the motorcoach and head to Moulton Farms, in the heart of the Lakes Region. The farm dates back to 1890’s and has so much to offer. Browse their farm stand, garden center or maybe pick up a treat at their bakery. The cost of this foliage trip is $121 for Foxboro residents and $126 for non-residents. The sign-up for Foxboro residents with payment will begin on March 16 and registration for non-residents with payment will begin on March 17. Don’t miss out on this beautiful New England fall excursion!
BOBA TEA TASTER
Boba Tea is a tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan in the 1980’s. Milk Tea + Boba Pearls (made from tapioca pearls) becomes a Boba Tea drink. This drink has quickly become one of the world’s most popular non-alcoholic drinks. Join us at the senior center on Wednesday, March 22 at 4 p.m. when we will watch a short video about the history of Boba Tea and then we will enjoy a tasting of Boba Tea. Reserve your seat by signing up in advance.
SENIOR WOMEN’S DISCUSSION GROUP
Ladies, join us on Monday, March 13 at 11 a.m. for our new Senior Women’s Discussion Group. It’s time to gather and discuss the joys and challenges of aging, both physically and emotionally, our experiences as we evolve into this chapter of our lives, what our “happy place” is and many other topics of interest. Collectively, we share our wisdom and the perspective we have gained over the course of our lives in a safe non-judgmental place. This group is facilitated by former Taylor School teacher, Marilyn Goldman. This first meeting will hopefully blossom into a monthly discussion group, occurring on the 2nd Monday of each month. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
WHICH COVERAGE IS BEST FOR ME?
Medicare Supplement Plans or Medicare Advantage Plans? This is the #1 question most people have when deciding on the coverage that is the best for them. Join us at the senior center on Monday, Mar. 13 at 2:30 p.m. for a discussion on the differences between Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage Plans. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
FISH OR FISH OIL – A CHOLESTEROL STORY
Join us on Wednesday, Mar. 15 at 2 p.m. for a presentation by Big Y Pharmacist, Eddie Martucci, who will be speaking to us on the new cholesterol levels, why and how we achieve them, naturally, with supplements or prescription medications. Don’t miss this informative program. Please sign up in advance.
NORMAN ROCKWELL MUSEUM & THE RED LION INN
On Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8:15 a.m., we will be leaving Foxboro and travel by motorcoach to Stockbridge.
We’ll start our day with a visit to the Norman Rockwell Museum. This museum presents the world’s largest collection of Norman Rockwell art. Experience Rockwell’s art, life and legacy in the artist’s picturesque New England hometown – Stockbridge, nestled in the rich Berkshires.
After our visit, enjoy a delicious lunch at The Red Lion Inn located in the heart of the Berkshires. You will have the choice of Chicken Pot Pie with flaky top or Meatloaf served open faced with gravy. Each will include a salad of Berkshire greens, Coffee/Tea and Warm Fruit Crisp for dessert. This historic inn is filled with New England charm, and has hosted quite a few presidents over the years. After lunch, there will be time to visit some of the quaint local shops before departing for home.
The cost is $131 for Foxboro residents and $136 for non-residents. Registration for this trip has begun.
TRIP TO THE NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE IN 2023
Join us as we travel once again to the Newport Playhouse on April 27, 2023. We’ll travel by motorcoach and leave from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter Street, at 9:45 a.m. This favorite trip location includes an extensive buffet lunch, which includes a large variety of hot and cold foods, main entrees, side dishes, beverages and homemade desserts. Following lunch, we will all see a comedic play in the playhouse theater, and we end our day with a fun-filled cabaret performance. The cost for this fun-filled day is $139 for Foxboro residents, and $144 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
THE IRISH IN BOSTON
On Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m., author Anthony Sammarco will be back at the senior center to present an illustrated lecture on “The Boston Irish.” He will explore the 19th and 20th century people and institutions that were founded by and for the Irish immigrants and their descendants. Generations of Irish in Boston have contributed to the fabric of the city’s life in business, government and the church. Don’t miss this fun and informative program. Sign up in advance.
KRIPALU YOGA
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for an 8-week Kripalu Yoga class led by Lisa Cohen on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome just as they are on their own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. The cost is $53 per person and the classes will meet at 10:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: March 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, 21 & 28. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
Our Table Top Garden Club, under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, is meeting once again on Tuesday mornings at 10:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome, no previous gardening experience is necessary. Sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
HUMAN – THE WORLD WITHIN
Join us on Tuesday mornings at 9:30, starting Feb. 7 for the 6-part Netflix docuseries about the incredible workings of the human body. Cutting edge science and captivating personal stories collide in this illuminating series. The following video will be shown on Tuesday, March 14 — “Birth”. Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, March 15 & 22, April 5, 12, 19 & 26 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, March 15 at the Olive Garden Restaurant at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Mar 13 and meet us at the restaurant on the 15th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 13th.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow at the senior center as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Leah’s classes will meet on the following Wednesday at 2 p.m., and includes all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home: March 22 – Shell Painting. Please sign up in advance.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, March 29, This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. March’s meal will be Chicken, Broccoli and Ziti with a Caesar Salad. The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
CULTURAL DANCE
Join Foxboro resident, Garmai “Mai” Sumo on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. as she teaches us dances from her native country of Liberia. Mai will provide a fun atmosphere to experience and learn new dance moves while exercising. The cost is $3 per class and this program is Punch Card eligible.
MARCH MOVIE DAYS
The theme for our March Movie Days is Tom Hanks. The following movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
March 9 – “Saving Mr. Banks” Discover the story behind Walt Disney’s 20-year effort to bring “Mary Poppins” to life
March 23 – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Interviewer Lloyd Vogel profiles legend Fred Rogers and through Roger’s empathy, kindness and decency, Vogel’s jaded outlook on life is confronted as he reconciles with his own painful past
March 30 — “Big” A boy discovers adulthood is all its’ cracked up to be when his wish to be a grown up comes true
Please sign up in advance for some or all of our Movie Days.
CLASSIC MOVIE MONDAYS
Join us on the Monday afternoons at 1:15 for our Classic Movie Mondays. The following movies will be shown on Mondays in March: March 13 – “Gone With the Wind” Part 1; March 20 – “Gone With the Wind” Part 2, and; March 27 – “Casablanca”. Please sign up in advance for some or all of the Classic Movie Days.