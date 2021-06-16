Miss Kacee’s Farmers Market Storytimes
Join Miss Kacee from the Boyden Library at the Farmer’s Market for a Story time with songs and stories for the whole family. Held on select Thursdays at 4 p.m., the dates are as follows: June 24, July 22, and Aug. 12.
Crafts to-go
Tails and Tales Summer Crafts To-Go: Created by Miss Karen and Miss Kacee. Every other Saturday this summer, starting June 26 at 10 a.m., will feature a fun craft to-go! Each craft will be based on this year’s Summer Reading Program theme: Tails and Tales. Pick up your bag of materials in the Youth Services room!
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
Teen book club for grades 7 to 12
The Boyden Library is starting a Teen Book Club, which will be held June 23 at 6:30 p.m. For this first meeting, please bring your current favorite book to talk about. This will be held in the Community Meeting Room on the ground floor.
Join us to: Meet other teens who enjoy reading! Share your favorite current read. Think of book recommendations for future meetings. Discuss recent books, movies, games, shows, etc. Get a free book for attending!
Registration appreciated.
Teen summer reading kick-off party
Learn to make Henna Paste and get Henna designs with Wicked Good Henna during the Teen Summer Reading Kickoff Party for ages 10 to 18 on the Common on June 28 at 5 p.m.
Enjoy an individually-wrapped frozen novelty bar from Dairy Queen.
Learn about the online Summer Reading Program.
Make new friends.
Get a coupon for a free book at the Friend’s Book Shop.
To register go boydenlibrary.org and select the Events Calendar.
Turtle Storytime
Story time will be held in the grassy area behind Bass Pro Shops for children up to five on Tuesday, June 29 at 10 a.m.
Please park in the lot for the Nature Trail & Cranberry Bog, behind the store. Please register if you’d like to be added to the Story time email list. The Bass Pro Shop is located at 1 Bass Pro Drive in Patriot Place.
Malik! Magical comedy entertainer
One of New England’s favorite entertainers, Malik! Magical Comedy Entertainer will present a fun magic show for the whole family. The show, which will be held on the Common on Tuesday, June 29 at 2 p.m. is designed for kids seven and older.
Grandy’s ice cream truck will visit after Malik at 2:45 p.m.
Graphic novel book club
Do you LOVE graphic novels?! Join us for a new book club for grades 4 to 6 in the story in craft room on Wednesday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m. !
For this first meeting, please read and arrive ready to talk about Pashmina by Nidhi Chanani. Copies of the book will be available in the Youth Services Department two weeks before the meeting.
We will: discuss the book, make a craft, talk about other books, movies, games, and shows that we’re currently reading/watching/playing.
Library hours
The Boyden Library will be closed Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday.
Regular Hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
As of May 29, the state has lifted the mask mandate for people who have been fully vaccinated.
So, masks are no longer required in the library building. Use your discretion.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org.
A library card is required to access these services.
Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.