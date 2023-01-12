Join us every other Wednesday at 11 a.m. this winter to sip some tea and talk about some of our favorite books.
A sneak peak of a few new bestsellers will also be presented at each session.
Held in the Community Meeting Room.
DROP IN TECH HELP
Do you need one-on-one help with a device (iPhone, iPad, e-reader, laptop, etc.) you recently bought or acquired, or maybe you just have a basic technology question? Then stop into the library on Thursdays at 11 a.m. and Libby will walk you through it!
Held in the Community Meeting Room.
DECLUTTERING TALK
TUESDAY, JAN. 17 AT 2 P.M.
You’re invited to start your new year calm and collected by learning to become better organized and clutter-free with Dana K. White, creator of popular podcast and blog, “A Slob Comes Clean,” as she imparts tips from her books “Organizing for the Rest of Us” and “Decluttering at the Speed of Life.” This virtual talk will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2p.m.
To register for this virtual talk go to libraryc.org/boydenlibrary.
Brought to you in partnership with the Library Speakers Consortium.
MEET THE AUTHOR: KEN PAIVA
THURSDAY, JAN. 19 AT 7 P.M.
Come meet local area author Ken Paiva as he talks about his novels and writing process on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m..
Paiva writes historical fiction with a focus on WWII. His first novel, published in 2017, was “When Night Awakens.” He has a second book coming out this spring.
MINDFULNESS WORKSHOP
Mindfulness is a great way to alleviate stress, develop more creativity, and cultivate more peace in your life. The practice can be added to any lifestyle and can be done anywhere.
No special equipment or skills needed! Come and learn how to use your breath, mind, and body as tools to help you be more present and peaceful even during times of stress from Laura Klain on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m.
This hour-long mindfulness workshop with guided meditation will provide a great introduction and experiential learning opportunity. Wear comfy clothes and get ready for a relaxing and enlightening experience!
Laura Klain is a certified life coach specializing in mindfulness. She has been practicing meditation for over 20 years and teaching for the last decade.
THE CATNIP JUNKIES CONCERT
The Catnip Junkies strive to bring the streets of New Orleans to the streets of New England! They will perform as part of Boyden Library’s Sunday Concert Series on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.
They are playful band of cool cats who love to swing! You’ll hear lots of NOLA standards as well as some familiar songs played with that NOLA vibe. All ages are welcome to dance along to the sounds of the tuba and join in the fun that is The Catnip Junkies!
BOYDEN LIBRARY BOOK CLUB
The Boyden Library hosts a book club that meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month. All are welcome. The next session will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m.
For the month of January we will be discussing “Ask Again, Yes” by Mary Beth Keane. Copies of the book can be picked up at the Adult Circulation Desk.
YETI LUMINARIA, AGES 12-18
Join Pop Up Art School to craft a cute yeti with air dry clay on Friday, Jan. 13 at 3:30 p.m. Make the body from a pinch pot and hand build arms, horns and a toothy smile. Glowing from within is a battery-operated candle that illuminates the face. Patrons will paint the yeti before they leave the program. Battery-operated candle included!
To register go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
Library Hours
Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
The library will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
A library card is required to access these services.