Test your decorating skills as we decorate Gingerbread Houses at the senior center on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. Gingerbread House kits will be provided, as well as extra candy for you to decorate with (or to enjoy while decorating!!). The cost is $7 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment so we know that you’ll be joining us for this fun program.
Monday, Dec. 5
Chair Yoga 9:15 a.m.; 1 on 1 Tech Support 10:15 a.m.; Cultural Dance 10:30 a.m.; Strength & Conditioning for Seniors I 11:45 a.m.; Making Music 1 p.m.; Knitting 1 p.m.; Scrabble 1 p.m.; Veterans’ Club 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Tai Chi 8:30 a.m.; Self-Defense Class 9:30 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9:45 a.m.; Tracy’s Treasures 11 a.m.; Bridge Lessons 1:00 p.m.; Bingo 1:30 p.m.; Talespinners 2 p.m.; SHINE by appt. 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Strength Training 8:45 a.m.; Chorus 10 a.m.; Walking Club 10 a.m.; NO Theater Group; Mah Jongg Free Play 12:30 p.m.; “Attack on Pearl Harbor” video 1 p.m.; Hearing Clinic 1 p.m.; New Sew Christmas Tres 2 p.m.;
Eggnog, Cookies & Ornaments 4 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Newport Mansions Trip 8:30 a.m.; Strength & Conditioning II 9 a.m.; Senior Sandwiches 10 a.m.; Art with Ally 10:30 a.m.; Men’s Fitness 10:35 a.m.; Craft Group 1 p.m.; Movie Day “All Quiet on the Western Front” 1 p.m.; Card Making Class 2 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Senior Fitness 8:45 a.m.; Early Beginner Mah Jongg 9 a.m.; 1 on 1 Nutrition 10 a.m.; Yoga 10:30 a.m.; Cribbage 10:45 a.m.
TRACY’S TREASURES HOLIDAY CRAFT
Join Tracy on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. as she leads a group through making mini holiday ornaments for your tree. We will be using wood, paint and glue guns. This program is free and all supplies are included. Please sign up in advance.
SERENADING SENIORS HOLIDAY CONCERT
Get in the festive spirit on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. by watching our fabulous Serenading Seniors Chorus perform some of your favorite holiday songs. Enjoy some festive treats too! Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
HOT COCOA PARTY
Returning by popular demand! Join us on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. and come to the senior center to experience a gourmet Hot Cocoa Party with your friends before the holidays. You’ll be able to load up your drink with a variety of toppings. December 13th is National Cocoa Day. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat. You deserve to enjoy a cup!
ELTON JOHN LIVE – Farewell from Dodger Stadium
On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m. we’ll be watching Elton John’s Farewell Concert. This concert experience is available exclusively online and features Elton John LIVE from Dodger Stadium in his final North American Show (filmed on November 20, 2022). Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on December 5 at 1 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m. All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
CRAFT GROUP STARTING DEC. 8
It’s time to work on your crafts in a group setting with friends. Join us at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m., starting December 8. If you’d like to participate, bring your own craft to work on such as knitting, embroidering, cross stitching, beading, diamonding, hand quilting or whatever small craft you may choose. This group will meet every Thursday at 1 p.m., except for the 3rd Thursday of each month. Sign up in advance.
ATTACK ON PEARL HARBOR – MINUTE BY MINUTE
Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. as we watch the docuseries “Attack on Pearl Harbor – Minute by Minute.” Using archival footage and interviews with survivors, this docuseries chronicles the attack that changed the course of World War II. Sign up in advance.
EGG NOG, COOKIES AND ORNAMENTS
On Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m., join us to help decorate our new holiday tree (donated by the late Nancy Stockwell), while enjoying some egg nog and cookies. Participants will be provided with all the supplies to let their creative juices flow. Afterwards, ornaments will adorn our tree in the senior center lobby. Please sign up in advance if you’d like to take part in the festivities.
“NO SEW” QUILTED CHRISTMAS TREE
Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. for our “no sew” quilted Christmas Tree class. Participants will create a beautiful “complex looking” standing Christmas Tree to enhance their holiday or home décor. Each tree can be made in a variety of Chrismas fabrics. No sewing experience is required for this project. All supplies will be included. The cost is $5 per person. You must sign up in advance with your payment if you’d like to join us.
CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS IN BOSTON
Author Anthony Sammarco will be back at the senior center to present his program ‘Christmas Traditions in Boston” on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. In 1659, the General Court of Massachusetts Bay Colony banned, by law, the celebration of Christmas as it was deemed to be a time of seasonal excess with no Biblical authority. Though repealed in 1681, it would not be until 1856 that Christmas Day became a state holiday in Massachusetts. In this presentation, Anthony will outline the celebration (or lack thereof) of Christmas in the first two centuries, after the city of Boston was settled in 1630. During the following century, Boston would see caroling and hand bell ringing on Beacon Hill as well as other popular traditions like the Enchanted Village and hot fudge sundaes on Boston Common. Sign up in advance, and don’t miss out on this holiday program.
SELF DEFENSE CLASSES
Starting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and continuing every Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m., our Tai Chi Instructor Elijah Swain will be providing a weekly self-defense class for seniors who are looking for the basics to protect themselves against potential threats. This cost is $3 per class and is punch-card eligible.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Dec. 7, 14, 21 & 28 there will be Hearing Clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event! Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON (Season 2)
Join Actor Zac Efron as he journeys around the world with wellness expert Darian Olien in a travel show that explores health & sustainable ways to live. This critically acclaimed Netflix show is back for an exciting 2nd searson. Come learn how the rest of the world lives healthily. Following is a list of the show’s topics: Dec. 13 – “Habitat Conservation”, Dec. 20 – “Regenerative Agriculture”, Dec. 27 – “Great Barrier Reef”, Jan 3 – “Torres Strait”, Jan. 10 – “Waste”, Jan. 17 – “Wildlife”, Jan. 24 – “Aboriginal Voices”, and Jan 31 – “Eco Innovators.”
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the House of Fortune Restaurant in Plainville at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Dec. 19 and meet us at the restaurant on the 21st. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 19th.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, Dec. 29. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. December’s meal will be Lasgna and Caesar Salad! The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO. There will be NO Sandwiches on December 22.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program. During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers. Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
DECEMBER MOVIE DAYS
The theme for December’s Movie Days is “New Netlix films based on a book.” The movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
Dec. 8 – “All Quiet on the Western Front” When a 17 year old joins the Western Front in WWI, his initial excitement is soon shattered by the grim reality of life in the trenches. (This film is rated R.)
Dec. 15 – “Enola Holmes” - Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need help from friends and her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill).
Dec. 22 – “The Noel Diary” Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist meets a woman searching for her birth mother. Will an old diary unlock their pasts – and hearts?
Dec. 29 – “The Wonder” – Haunted by her past, a nurse (Florence Pugh) travels from England to a remote Irish village in 1863 to investigate a young girl’s supposedly miraculous fast.
Please sign up in advance for some or all of the December movies.
For more information on Council on Aging & Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.