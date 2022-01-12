Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. for an exciting event sponsored by Brightview Senior Living. Enjoy homemade apple crisp as you test your knowledge of notable quotables. Do you know who said “A penny saved is a penny earned?” Call us to sign up for the event and find out the answer!
SIGN UP FOR 2022 TRIP TO MOHEGAN SUN
It’s a new year, and why not travel with us and try your luck at the Mohegan Sun Casino on Thursday, March 31. Our motorcoach will be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., at 8:30 a.m. The cost will be $35 per person for Foxboro residents, and $37 for non-residents. Residents can begin to sign up with their payment on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and non-resident sign-up with payment will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
TRAVEL WITH US TO THE NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE
Join us on Thursday, April 21, when we’re off to spend the day at the Newport Playhouse. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St. This favorite trip location includes a homemade plated lunch, followed by a performance of the Broadway comedy “Social Security” and ending with a fun-filled cabaret. The cost for Foxboro residents is $120 per person, and for non-residents the cost is $125. Residents can begin to sign up with their payment on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and non-resident sign-up with payment will begin on Wednesday, Feb.2.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our NEW Senior Supper program will be held on Wednesday, Jan 26 at 4 p.m., with dinner served around 4:30 p.m. and this new program will focus on a unique, high quality, catered meal. The cost is $4 per person. We hope that you’ll join us for an evening out with friends. The menu for January is chicken broccoli ziti with pesto vegetables, Caesar salad and rolls. You must sign up in advance with your payment.
SURVIVING IN A NEW WORLD IN A NOT SO NEW BODY
Covid changed everything. We moved less and sat more. Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN will be at the senior center on Wednesday, Jan 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. to present his program “Surviving in a New World in a Not So New Body.” This program will address how to maintain mobility, increase stability and alleviate joint/muscle pain while indoors. We will also examine strategies to strengthen our immune system and promote overall health. Sign up for this informative program and we’ll save you a seat.
LUNCH OUT
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. at House of Fortune Restaurant in Plainville. Call us to sign up by Monday, Jan. 17 and meet us at the restaurant on the 19th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 17th.
CHARLIE CARDS FOR SENIORS
A CharlieCard is the payment method for the MBTA. On Wednesday, January 19 at 3:30 p.m., the Foxboro Senior Center will be partnering with the MBTA to offer Senior CharlieCards for residents 65+ allowing for reduced fares on the MBTA. Please sign up in advance.
REFLEXOLOGY APPOINTMENTS
On Friday, Jan. 21, and on the third Friday of each month, the senior center is offering reflexology appointments from 9 a.m. to noon. Reflexology is based on stimulating specific points on the feet that correspond to other areas and organs of the body. Reflexology is used to restore the body’s natural equilibrium by improving circulation and reducing tension. This relaxing and rejuvenating experience will involve aromatherapy infused reflexology. The cost is $41 per half hour appointment. Sign up with your payment to schedule an appointment.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Jan. 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16 & 23 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in Monday, Jan. 17
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Senior Center Closed
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Tai Chi 8:30 a.m.; Zumba Gold class 9:45 a.m.; Nutrition 11 a.m.; Meditation 12 noon; Bridge Lessons 12 noon; Talespinners 2 p.m.; SHINE by appt. 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Strength Training (1) 8:25 a.m.; Strength Training (2) 9:15 a.m.; Walking Club 10 a.m.; Chorus 10:15 a.m.; Theater Workshop 11:30 p.m.; Lunch Outing at House of Fortune 1 p.m.; Beginner Mah Jongg Free Play 12:30 p.m.; Mah Jongg Free Play 1 p.m.; Hearing Clinic 1 p.m.; “Surviving in a New World with a Not So New Body” 2 p.m.; CharlieCards for Seniors 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Combat Fear pf Falling 9 a.m.; Senior Sandwiches 10 a.m.; Art with Ally 10:30 a.m.; Men’s Fitness 10:35 a.m.; Movie Day – “Shawshank Redmption” 1 p.m.; Low Vision Support Group 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21
Senior Fitness (1) 8:25 a.m.; Reflexology 9 a.m.; Senior Fitness (2) 9:15 a.m.; Cribbage 10:45 a.m.; Yoga 10:45 a.m.
BRIDGE LESSONS
Bridge is a card game that is played all over the world, in person and online. If you’ve always wanted to learn how to play Bridge, this is your opportunity. The classes will be held on Tuesdays from noon to 3 p.m. starting Jan. 11. Sunil Trivedi is the instructor and he will introduce new and interested players to the game. Please sign up in advance.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
Our Men’s Breakfasts, catered by Roche Brothers, have returned to the senior center once again. Join us on Thursday, Jan 27 at 9 a.m. for the first Men’s Breakfast of this winter season. The cost is $3 per person to be paid at the time you reserve your place.
REPRESENTATIVE JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join Representative Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, Jan. 24 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question and answer session. Representative Barrows will be at the senior center on the 4th Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
Q&A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxboro Town Manager on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 12:30 p.m. The town manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a question and answer session. Call us to sign up.
THE BEATLES: GET BACK
We will be showing the new 3-part documentary series, “The Beatles: Get Back’, at the senior center once again. Directed and produced by Peter Jackson, this series covers the making of the 1970 Beatles’ “Let It Be” album. The footage for this series was originally captured for a 1970 documentary and has been digitized and produced in high definition. This film, which is only available on Disney+, will be presented in the senior center in (3) 2+ hour parts on the following dates: part 1 on Monday, Jan. 10 at 10:30 a.m.; part 2 on Monday, Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m., and; part 3 on Monday, Jan. 31 at 10:30 a.m. Join us for the experience of watching this never before seen footage of the world’s most famous band as they create an album and perform their last live performance on the rooftop of their London recording studio. Please sign up in advance.
JANUARY MOVIES
The theme of our December movies is “Staff Favorites!” Please sign up in advance for any or all of the following movies which will be shown on Thursdays at 1 p.m.:
Jan. 20 – “Shawshank Redemption” – Andy Defresne is sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for the murders of his wife and her lover. However, only Andy knows he did not commit the crimes.
Jan. 27 – “My Cousin Vinny” – New York lawyer (Joe Pesci) has never won a case. When his teenage cousin and a friend are accused of murder, Vinny and his girlfriend come to the rescue.
MEDITATION
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our Meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day! Each class focuses on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Please sign up in advance.
BEGINNER MAH JONGG FREE PLAY
Beginner Mah Jongg Free Play meets every Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. This beginner free play is for those players who have just recently started learning Mah Jongg and may want to take each game a little slower than those who have played for many years. Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20, 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. If you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details.
MACKINAC MONDAY: HENRY FORD
Each month we will be presenting a program at the senior center associated with our trip to Mackinac Island in June 2022. These “Mackinac Mondays” will be held at 2 p.m. on the last Monday of each month through April. The programs are open to all, but may be especially interesting to our Mackinac Island travelers. On Monday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. our program will be a Henry Ford Documentary. Henry Ford has been described as the “Most Influential American Innovator.” This documentary will look into Henry Ford’s life and our Mackinac travelers will spend time at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. Sign up to reserve your seat.