Join us on Wednesday, June 7 at 4:30 p.m. to play the game, “The Price is Right,” at the senior center. Come and test your skills at how well you can come close to guessing the prices of various items. Sign up in advance and don’t miss out on all the fun. There will be prizes!
PICKLEBALL RIBBON CUTTING
The Foxboro Recreation Board and the Foxboro Council on Aging/Human Services Advisory Board would like to invite you to the new Pickleball Courts Ribbon Cutting Event on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. at the Payson Recreation Complex.
These 6 new courts have been made possible through a partnership between the Town of Foxboro, the Kraft Organization, Partners in Patriotism and the Stern Family Charitable Trust.
Immediately following the ribbon cutting, we encourage you to pick up a paddle and try your Pickleball skills against some seasoned players. If you are able to attend, please RSVP by calling the Foxboro Senior Center at 508-543-1234.
CARDIO DANCE
Cardio Dance is an approachable way to get moving while listening to your favorite music. Instead of dreading the same exercises you do every day, you’ll look forward to learning new dance moves that make working out fun and inviting. The Cardio Dance Classes will be held on the following 3 Fridays in June from 11:15 to 12 noon: June 2, 23 and 30.
You will learn some traditional dance moves (Cha Cha, Samba, Waltz, and Tango, to name a few), but are played to contemporary music. Join instructor Kelly Sipe in this new exciting class. The cost is $17 per person and future sessions will be held on 3 Fridays each month for $17.
Please sign up in advance with your payment.
A VISIT WITH HARVEY LEONARD
After a 50 year career in Meteorology, Harvey Leonard retired from the helm of Storm Team 5 in May 2022 and transitioned into his emeritus role.
In this new position, Harvey continues to serve the community with important information as a periodic contributor to Storm Team 5 coverage and engage in speaking appearances. Join us on Monday, May 22 at 1:30 p.m. as we welcome Harvey to Foxboro to discuss New England’s ever changing weather. Be sure to sign up in advance if you’d like to attend.
STATE REP. JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join State Rep. Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, May 22 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question and answer session.
Representative Barrows will be at the senior center on the 4th Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
HAPPINESS FOR SENIORS
Join us on Wednesday, May 24 at 4 p.m. for a presentation by author, Henry Quinlan, who will examine the effects of aging on happiness and how you can shift your priorities and change how your brain views aging while bringing new meaning to your life. Sign up in advance.
SENIOR WOMEN’S DISCUSSION GROUP
Ladies, join us on the 2nd Monday of each month at 11 a.m. for our Senior Women’s Discussion Group. It’s time to gather and discuss the joys and challenges of aging, both physically and emotionally, our experiences as we evolve into this chapter of our lives, what our “happy place” is and many other topics of interest. Collectively, we share our wisdom and the perspective we have gained over the course of our lives in a safe non-judgmental place.
This group is facilitated by former Taylor School teacher, Marilyn Goldman. The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12, so sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
HEADSPACE – GUIDE TO SLEEP
Learn how to sleep better with the 7-part Netflix video series “Headspace – Guide to Sleep.” Each episode unpacks misconceptions, offers friendly tips and concludes with a guided wind-down.
The series will be shown at the senior center on the following Mondays from 9:30 to 10 a.m.: May 22 June 5, 12 & 19. Please register in advance.
POSTURE AND BALANCE
The 6-week Posture and Balance program is designed to address posture in the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine.
The class will also work on balance using proprioception (body knowing where it is in space). This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN,CSCS and will meet at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: May 15, 22, June 5, 12, 26 and July 3.
The cost is $42 per person and payment is due when you register for the class.
FOOT STABILITY AND ANKLE MOBILITY CLASS
Steve Avellio’s next 6-week session of Thursday morning classes will focus on “Foot Stability and Ankle Mobility.”
By focusing on our feet and ankles, this sets up our foundation for better balance and less joint pain in the knees, hips, spine and shoulders.
The classes will be held at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: May 25, June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29.
The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you register for the class
MEN’S FITNESS
The 6-week Men’s Fitness program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We’ll combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN and the next session of classes with be held on the following Thursdays at 10:35 a.m.: May 25, June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. The cost is $42 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, June 8 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month.
All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event!
Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
CHESS
Calling all Chess players! On Friday mornings, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., come to the senior center and have fun playing chess with new friends while competing in this strategic board game while enjoying a cup of coffee and a donut.
Please sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
MAY MOVIE DAYS
The theme for our May Movie Days is Brad Pitt. The following movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on Thursdays:
May 18 – “Bullet Train” Five assassins board a Japanese bullet train bound for Kyoto and come to discover that their seemingly separate missions are mysteriously linked
May 25 – “World War Z” A U.N. employee races against time and fate as he travels the world trying to stop the spread of a deadly zombie pandemic.
Please sign up for any of all of the movies in advance.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, May 24, June 7, 14, 21 & 28 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 4 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The Vango Discovery Club provides an opportunity to venture out and explore new (or familiar) locations outside of Foxboro. Participants travel using our VanGo transportation for an independent, self-guided exploration of a location for 3 to 4 hours on selected Wednesdays during the warmer weather. The VanGo leaves at 10:15 a.m. from the parking lot of Booth Playground (80 South Street) and returns to Foxboro around 4:30 ish. The following trips are planned for May through September: June 14 – Castle Island; June 28 – State House Tour; July 12 – Sandwich Glass Museum; July 26 — Tower Hill Botanical Garden; August 9 – Wickford Village; August 23 – Plymouth, and; September 6 – World’s End Park in Hingham. The cost is $9 per person for each trip and must be paid at the time you sign up for any of the scheduled day trips.
MEN’S BBQ
It’s time to get outdoors once again. So guys come on out to enjoy a great BBQ lunch with friends on Thursday, May 25 at 11:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
QUINCY FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER
QFRC helps individuals to access and navigate resources in their communities (including Foxboro). QFRC provides community-based support groups, parenting programs, assessment services, and information. All services are free of charge and everyone is welcome! Join us on Monday, June 5 at 2:30 p.m. to learn more about the programs offered through the Quincy Family Resource Center. Sign up in advance.
CRAFT GROUP
It’s time to work on your crafts in a group setting with friends. Join us at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m.
If you’d like to participate, bring your own craft to work on such as knitting, embroidering, cross stitching, beading, diamonding, hand quilting or whatever small craft you may choose.
This group will meet every Thursday at 1 p.m., except for the 3rd Thursday of each month. Sign up in advance.