The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, formerly the Orpheum, will present its first in-house musical later this month.
The show, “13 The Musical,” is a show about the middle school pressure of fitting in and standing out and features an all-teen cast.
It is being presented through a special arrangement with Musical Theatre International.
Shows are Jan. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m., and on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.
Ticket price is $18.50. Tickets are available at orpheum.org or by calling 508-543-2787.
The theater is at 1 School St., Foxboro.