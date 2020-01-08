foxboro students
Buy Now

From the cast of “13 The Musical,” from left: Ashley Shailor (cheerleader), CJ Sykes (jock/mascot), Kristina Brightman (cheerleader), Paige Gilmartin (Malcolm), and Jack Gilmartin (Richie).

 Submitted

The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, formerly the Orpheum, will present its first in-house musical later this month.

The show, “13 The Musical,” is a show about the middle school pressure of fitting in and standing out and features an all-teen cast.

It is being presented through a special arrangement with Musical Theatre International.

Shows are Jan. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m., and on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.

Ticket price is $18.50. Tickets are available at orpheum.org or by calling 508-543-2787.

The theater is at 1 School St., Foxboro.

Recommended for you