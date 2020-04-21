Former Foxboro resident and cable access alum Russell Harnden III has taken 246 shows from 11 seasons of memorable clips and edited a special retrospective episode for the hit NBC series which will appear following the season finale on Thursday, April 23, at 9:30 p.m.
Entitled “A Will & Graceful Goodbye,” this program will take the characters through their adventures and misadventures in an entertaining, but far from simple way. “Because of the situation going on in the world right now, it has been an extremely complex creative process executed under almost impossible conditions. But the show must go on. And “The Show” turned out to be really good!” Harnden said.
A graduate of the FHS Class of 1986, and subsequently a BFA graduate from Ithaca College in 1990, Harnden has been actively working as a professional editor in the Los Angeles area since graduation from college.
Harnden works on all types of projects, from promotional trailers to feature films. Some of his recent work includes the last year’s television campaigns for Disney’s “Aladdin,” as well as the Academy Award-winning “Green Book."
He is a charter member of Foxboro Cable Access and was instrumental in setting the high standards of creativity and technical quality in local programming. He is the son of Patricia and the late Russell Harnden Jr. of Chestnut Street.
“Russ is one of many former FCA volunteers who took the opportunity offered here, focused in on a specific area of interest and went on to further their education, and now have successful professional careers in every field of the media industry; video engineer, radio host, sportscaster, reality TV producer, independent filmmaker, broadcast TV crew, screenwriter, among many others, including executive director of a local public access television station,” said Michael Webber, executive director of Foxboro Cable Access.
