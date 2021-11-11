Winter Skate starts Thursday at Patriot Place
For the 12th winter, Patriot Place is bringing the timeless New England tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, Winter Skate will open for the season outside of CBS Sporting Club and the Patriots ProShop at 11 a.m. Thursday. Pat Patriot and Slyde will officially open the rink, and festivities will include a live DJ, retail promotions and a giveaway for Patriots vs. Titans tickets for all skaters who check in on Patriot Place’s The Advantage App where they can register to skate for free Thursday. Free skate rental to active duty military, veterans and their families all weekend.
Hockomock YMCA theater show this weekend
The Hockomock Area YMCA theater program celebrates its 15th anniversary by joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe this weekend presenting their own productions of Music Theatre International’s "All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre." The fundraiser show is scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center/Orpheum Theatre in downtown Foxboro. The show features songs from iconic musicals. The cast includes 32 students ages 7 to 18, in addition to special appearances by program alumni and staff. Tickets for the performance cost $8/students and $10/adults when purchased in advance at www.orpheum.org. Remaining tickets will be sold at the door prior to each show and cost $10/students and $12/adults. Masks are required.
Foxboro musical theater show
Foxboro High School musical theater students are presenting a musical theater show this weekend. "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the high school. The Tony Award-winning musical portrays six students vying for a spelling bee championship. Masks are required. Tickets are $11.75 at www.ticketstage.com/T/FOXBOROUGHHS, and $13 at the door.
A celebration of the arts, the holiday season and the community come together during the 3rd annual Holiday Extravaganza at the MRPAC on Saturday, Nov. 27. More than 12 community arts organizations, including the Foxboro High School music department, Elite Dance Center, Studio G and Foxboro Classical Ballet, will participate. Shows will be at 3 and 7:30 p.m. at the theater located at 1 School St., Foxboro. Tickets are $15 and available at https://www.orpheum.org/holiday-extravaganza.html This event is in conjunction with the tree lighting on the Common. Performances are both before and after the lighting.
Unlikely events
An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville features former Boston Bruin Shawn Thornton and Wrentham resident and sportscaster Dale Arnold at a virtual event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. The two have just come out with Thornton's memoir, "Fighting My Way to the Top." Sign up for free at anunlikelystory.com/thornton.
Also, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, the bookstore will feature a virtual program with dog rescue advocate and puppy guru Victoria Lily Shaffer, and cat behavior and wellness expert Jackson Galaxy for a discussion about dogs, cats, and the importance of pet adoption. Shaffer will introduce her new book, "Pup Culture." Sign up for free at anunlikelystory.com/pup-culture.
Concert in Cumberland Saturday
Blackstone River Theatre will present a concert featuring Hanneke Cassel, Keith Murphy, and Jenna Moynihan at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. Admission is $20 advance, $24 day of show. For reservations or information call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272.
Standup comedian Wong at PPAC
Comedian Ali Wong will make her Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) debut at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 as part of The Milk & Money tour produced by Live Nation. Tickets are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and two hours prior to event at the PPAC Box Office at 220 Weybosset St., Providence; online at ppacri.org; and by phone at 401-421-ARTS (2787). Ticket prices start at $39.50.
Paranormal exhibit in Lincoln
In a look at how belief in the paranormal has evolved over the years, historic Hearthside House Museum at 677 Great Road in Lincoln, R.I. will host "The History of the Paranormal" exhibit this weekend, Nov. 12 to 14. TV celebrity Brian J. Cano ("Paranormal Caught on Camera," "Haunted Collector") has curated the exhibit he will be present at along with Carl Johnson from "Ghost Hunters" and Elise Giammarco Carlson from "Panorama Paranormal." The exhibit features both informational panels tracing the history of spiritualism and the belief in connecting with the afterlife and interactive displays and equipment that are used today by ghost hunters. The exhibit opens from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: www.neverstopsearching.com/tour.
Newport art show
Enjoy an artful fall evening with November Newport Gallery Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Featuring DeBlois Gallery with their latest show about local printmakers, Beach Studio's small works for sale, and the Jamestown Arts Center, which will be showcasing their annual members art show. For more information about Newport Gallery Night and the Newport Gallery Organization, visit www.newportgalleries.org.