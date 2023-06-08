Concerts to start on Foxboro Common
The Foxboro Jaycees’ 2023 Concerts on the Common series kicks off this week with a performance by the Foxboro High School Jazz Band from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday on the town common. Concerts will continue weekly through Aug. 10 and feature a variety of local bands. A list of upcoming performers is available at foxborojaycees.org. All concerts are free to the public. Attendees are invited to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
‘Spirit medium’ visits MRPAC in Foxboro
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, will present “Postcards from Heaven with Maureen Hancock” at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9. Hancock is a “spirit medium.” Not everyone is guaranteed a reading at the show, which is suitable for ages 13 and up. Tickets start at $40. (orpheum.org)
Chris Stapleton hits Mansfield this weekend
Multiple Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer Chris Stapleton brings his current tour to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Friday and Saturday nights, June 9 and 10. Stapleton has co-written six No. 1 country songs, including Kenny Chesney’s “Never Wanted Nothing More.” He released his solo debut album “Traveller” in 2015, which reached No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and was certified four-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Stapleton released his fourth studio album, “Starting Over,” in 2020, for which he won his third Grammy for Best Country Album. Ticket info: xfinitycenter.com.
FPAC closing season with ‘Violet’
The Franklin Performing Arts Company will close its season this weekend, June 9-11, with the musical “Violet.” It’s about a girl who was struck by a wayward ax blade when her father was chopping wood, leaving her with a visible scar across her face. She travels across the Deep South in 1964 in search of the healing touch of a TV evangelist who will make her beautiful. Although she may not succeed in having the scar on her face healed, Violet is able to repair those scars that are lying deeper than her skin. Plus, she meets a young soldier whose love for her reaches past her physical “imperfections.” Performances will be in The Black Box theater, 15 West Central St., downtown Franklin. For tickets and more information, visit THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call 508-528-3370.
‘Guncle’ author makes Unlikely appearance
Steven Rowley, the bestselling author of “The Guncle,” will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Rowley will be introducing his new novel, “The Celebrants.” It’s described as a “moving tale about the false invincibility of youth, and the beautiful ways in which friendship helps us celebrate our lives, even amid the deepest challenges of living.” Rowley will be in conversation with Kerri Maher, USA Today bestselling author of “The Paris Bookseller.” For ticket info, go to anunlikelystory.com.
Shemekia Copeland at The Narrows
Award-winning blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland will perform at the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River on Saturday, June 10. Copeland is , currently celebrating the release of her Grammy-nominated Alligator Records album, “Done Come Too Far.” The album was also honored as the 2022 #1 Blues Album Of The Year by UK magazine MOJO. Tickets, more info: 508-324-1926, www.narrowscenter.org.
Pixies bring tour to Boston
The pioneering rock band The Pixies bring their North American tour to the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston on Thursday night, June 8. The tour is in support of their latest album, “Doggerel,” released last September via BMG. The influential band broke out in the late 1980s with iconic songs such as “Monkey Gone to Heaven,” “Here Comes Your Man,” “Wave of Mutilation” and “Where Is My Mind,” which was featured in the film “Fight Club.” Franz Ferdinand and Bully will be opening. (ticketmaster.com)
Carole King musical comes to Rhody
Theatre By The Sea in Wakefield, R.I., will present the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” from June 14 to July 8. The show traces Carole King’s story from a teenage songwriter who grew up in Brooklyn to a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend, and features unforgettable classics such as “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Natural Woman” and many more. For tickets go to www.theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
‘Lehman Trilogy’ opening in Boston
“The Lehman Trilogy,” the 2022 Tony Award-winning Best Play by Stefano Massini, runs June 13 to July 16 at the Huntington Theatre, 264 Huntington Ave., Boston. It’s billed as “an epic and timely story of family, ambition, and risk, sprawling across 163 years of history and shining a calculating spotlight on the spectacular rise and fall of the Lehman Brothers, a family and a company that changed the world.” The play is performed entirely by three actors and one musician. Tickets start at $25. (huntingtontheatre.org, 617-266-0800)
Women’s Story Festival at RISD
Born To Rise will present the 2023 Women’s Story Festival and Book Launch from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the RISD Auditorium in Providence. The festival will feature authors from the newly released Born To Rise anthology. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Foundation, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and the Women’s Resource Center. More info: www.borntorise.live.