‘Jungle Book’ onstage in Foxboro
Students of The Sage School will present “The Jungle Book” at 6 p.m. Friday, March 3 and 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro center. The show follows a fictional version of author Rudyard Kipling in his boarding school days as he’s writing “The Jungle Book” for a school competition. His writing transforms on stage to tell the tale of Mowgli, a child lost in the jungle who befriends the wolves and other animals. Tickets: www.orpheum.org.
‘Measure for Measure’ in Mansfield
The Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield, will present a new production of William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” March 2-12. The play explores the theme of justice, as the Duke of Vienna steps down from his role and hands over the governance of the city to his deputy, Angelo, a strict, puritanical man. He immediately begins enforcing old, harsh laws that have previously been ignored, including the punishment of death for fornication. Shows will be held March 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Sundays, March 5 and 12, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35, $32 for seniors, and $28 for students. For more information and tickets, visit: https://tinyurl.com/mac23measure.
Bill Harley to play for grown-ups
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present a matinee show for adults with Bill Harley and the Comments at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Harley, a Seekonk resident and two-time Grammy winner best known for entertaining children, will be putting on a concert for grown-ups with Marty Ballou on bass, fiddler Rachel Panitch and Dick Reed on accordion. He’ll do a wide collection of his songs including some from his recently released recording “Walking Each Other Home” in addition to songs from some of his favorite songwriters and a few stories, to boot. Admission is $15 advance, $18 day of show. For tickets visit www.riverfolk.org or call reservations in at 401-725-9272.
Juried art exhibition at Mansfield gallery
The Morini Gallery, located in the Mass Arts Center (formerly MMAS), 888 South Main St., Mansfield, will present “Abstractions,” a juried art exhibition, from March 2 to April 23. The exhibition will showcase 27 interpretations of time, place and memory through the eyes of artists from eastern Massachusetts to Rhode Island. A free artists reception will take place on Saturday, March 4 from 5-7 p.m. More info: 508-339-2822, www.massartscenter.org.
‘The Irish Songburke’ in Plainville
An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, will present “The Irish Songburke” with Mark Renburke at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Reburke will share stories and lead a sing-along in a warm-up to St. Patrick’s Day. He is a longtime singer of Irish favorites and folk-rock and has been performing far and wide over the past three decades. The audience will be provided song books and are encouraged to sing and/or clap along, or just follow along with the stories and lyrics. After the sing-along, there will be an Irish stepdancing performance at 3:30. This is a free drop-in event; no registration required. (www.anunlikelystory.com)
Poutine Indulgence and Competition underway
The 7th Annual Poutine Indulgence and Competition began this week and runs through March 31 at multiple locations in northern Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts. This year’s participating restaurants will offer passport holders one free sample during throughout the month. Restaurants include returning favorites Mings in Pawtucket, Friskie Fries in Johnston & Providence, Poutine Peddlers in Taunton and Red’s Kitchen in Seekonk, along with new entrant Black in Woonsocket. Poutine Passports are $15 or two for $25, and are available for purchase at shopmowc.com.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers bring ‘bagrock’ to Rhody
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers bring their fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems, which they proudly call “bagrock,” to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket on Saturday night, March 4. Over the past 15 years, the Chillis have gained over 350,000 Facebook followers and 3.5 million views on YouTube, been awarded the UK Gold disk and three triple-platinum disks for album sales, and performed at private parties for Ewan McGregor, Sir Paul McCartney, and Her Majesty the Queen, among others. Tickets are $26 to $46. (401-762-4545, www.stadiumtheatre.com)