Founders Day returning to Foxboro
Foxboro Founders Day returns on Saturday, June 11 with a variety of fun activities, including the annual parade. It will begin assembling at 132 Central St. at 9 a.m. and start at 10. The parade will end at the Booth Playground on South Street, where area non-profit organizations will have booths set up. There will be a number of activities at the playground including reunions for Foxboro High School classes, games, raffles and food. Founders Day will conclude with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. You can find more information about the day, as well as a complete event schedule, at foxboroughfoundersday.com.
Scooper Bowl coming to Patriot Place
The Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl is coming to Patriot Place in Foxboro for the first time. The all-you-can-eat ice cream festival will run from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, and offer ice cream and frozen yogurt brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Hood, Häagen-Dazs, Brigham’s and Gifford’s. There will also be offerings from Scooper Bowl newcomers Bliss Microcreamery, The Farmer’s Cow, Buon! Per Te Ice Cream, Shake Shack and Bart’s Ice Cream. Non-dairy, nut-free, and gluten-free offerings will be available. Attendees can sample all of the flavors while enjoying live music and interactive family activities. All proceeds will benefit the Jimmy Fund, which supports adult and pediatric cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Tickets for the event are on sale at www.scooperbowl.org. They’re $20 for adults and $15 for children 5 to 12 years old. Children under 5 are free and will not require a ticket for entry. Tickets must be purchased online and or via credit card onsite.
David Sedaris makes Unlikely appearance
Award-winning humorist David Sedaris is coming to An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville on Saturday evening, June 11. Sedaris is the author of 12 books, including “A Carnival of Snackery,” “The Best of Me” and “Calypso,” and he is a regular contributor to The New Yorker and BBC Radio 4. During this event, Sedaris will do a reading from his new book “Happy-Go-Lucky.” Cindy House, author of “Mother Noise” and Sedaris’ former student, will open the event with a short reading. Tickets to the seated presentation are sold out but there are tickets to the meet-and-greet portion of the event, where attendees can talk to Sedaris and get their books signed. Register at anunlikelystory.com/sedaris.
Natalie Jacobson also coming to Unlikely
On Tuesday night, June 14, Unlikely Story will welcome another renowned guest, former Boston TV anchorwoman Natalie Jacobson. The regional broadcasting legend will discuss her memoir “Every Life a Story: Natalie Jacobson Reporting.” The book follows her 40-year career in broadcast television and chronicles her rise from an immigrant childhood in Chicago to become the first woman to anchor the evening news in Boston. Register for the free event at anunlikelystory.com/jacobson.
Ringo & company stopping at PPAC
Former Beatle Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band will perform at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Sunday night, June 12. This will be the first tour for Starr since the pandemic derailed his plans in 2020 and then again in 2021. In the interim he has released two EPs as well as two books. The All Starrs will include Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter. For tickets, go to ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
PVDFest opens in Providence
PVDFest celebrates its opening night on Friday, June 10, at the City Hall Stage, 25 Dorrance St., in front of City Hall in downtown Providence. The event starts at 5 p.m. and will feature the Big Nazo Intergalactic Creature Band, trumpeter/vocalist Kermit Ruffins, and the Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band More info: firstworks.org.