‘Oliver, JR.’ in Foxboro this weekend
The Broad-Y Academy, for ages 6-14, will present the musical “Oliver! JR.” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. The show is based on the Dickensian tale of the orphan boy Oliver Twist, and features the iconic line, “Please, sir, I want some more.” The runtime is 1 hour and 15 minutes (no intermission). For ticketing questions email boxoffice@orpheum.org.
Attention, Foo Fighters fans
The Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield, will present The Best of Foo, a Foo Fighters tribute band, at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, on its Reservoir Stage. The Best of Foo aims to provide a “true Foo Fighters concert experience” and will showcase the band’s hit songs, including “Everlong,” “My Hero,” and “Learn to Fly.” The concert will also feature some of Foo’s lesser-known tracks. Tickets are $29 to $34 and on sale at https://tinyurl.com/mac23foo. For more information, visit massartscenter.org or call 508-339-2822.
Antiracism, for young people
Ibram X. Kendi and Nic Stone will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville on Monday night, Feb. 6, to discuss their book, “How to be a (Young) Antiracist.” It’s a follow-up to Kendi’s bestselling “How to be an Antiracist” and is geared to a young adult audience, exploring how they can help shape a more equitable world. The authors will discuss the book and their writing process with Jeff Kinney, owner of An Unlikely Story, and answer pre-submitted audience questions. The event starts at 7. For ticket info, go to www.anunlikelystory.com/kendi-stone.
Find ‘Refuge’ at Attleboro Arts Museum
“Refuge,” a series of oils by Barbara Gordon of Mansfield, is being shown Feb. 2-March 15 in the Community Gallery of the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro. Gordon says “making art is always some kind of escape from the external world, but in the ‘Refuge’ series I was intentionally making paintings for that purpose. I was painting and flooding my brain with color, as a refuge and a salve from the terror and isolation of the pandemic.” Gordon graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor’s in painting and Boston University with a master’s in studio teaching. She’s now an elementary school teacher. (www.attleboroartsmuseum.org)
Prowl for owls at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, is holding an Owl Prowl from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. You’ll walk the trails of the refuge, looking and listening for local owls, and learn about the species that can be found in New England. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy walking shoes, and bring a flashlight. Advance registration is required. Go to asri.org/calendar.
Canadian troubadour to play Cumberland
Canadian folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist J.P. Cormier will make his Blackstone River Theatre debut at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Cormier recorded his first album of bluegrass instrumentals at 16, which led to 10 years of living and performing in the U.S., including nights at the Grand Ole Opry. Since returning to Canada, he has released over a dozen award-winning albums. Tickets: www.riverfolk.org, 401-725-9272.
Paula Poundstone in Woonsocket
Comedian Paula Poundstone will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit. In March 2020, Time listed her” HBO special “Cats, Cops and Stuff” as one of the five funniest stand-up specials ever. Poundstone can be heard weekly as the host of the comedy podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone” and as a regular panelist on NPR’s comedy news quiz, “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” Tickets: 401-762-4545, www.stadiumtheatre.com.