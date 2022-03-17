R-rated hypnotist to perform at MRPAC
R-rated hypnotist Frank Santos Jr. will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, aka The Orpheum, in Foxboro center. Santos has been performing at theaters, casino, colleges and for corporations for over 16 years. Note that masks are required for the event except when actively eating or drinking. For tickets and more info, visit www.orpheum.org.
Percy Jackson musical coming to Foxboro
The Hockomock Area YMCA Theatre Institute will stage “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” at 7 p.m. March 25 and 26 at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center (aka the Orpheum) in Foxboro center. Adapted from the best-selling book “The Lightning Thief” and featuring an original rock score, the show features a cast of 16 local high school students Tickets are $10 for students and $14 for adults (additional processing fees apply) and can be purchased at www.orpheum.org. Remaining tickets will also be available at the door for an extra $2. All seating is reserved.
Irish traditional music in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present an evening of Irish traditional music featuring Téada at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Téada has appeared as a frequent headliner at major music festivals throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Israel and Australia. Admission is $30 advance, $35 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information. Masks are required for all patrons and staff through April 3. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering.
‘High School Musical’ in Woonsocket
“Disney’s High School Musical on Stage” will be performed at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket from March 18-20. If you’re not familiar with the smash hit movie version, it has Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High dealing with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Unlikely event with those ‘Harold & Kumar’ guys
An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café in Plainville will host actor John Cho, who played Harold in the “Harold & Kumar” movies, in a virtual event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. Cho will be discussing his debut middle grade novel “Troublemaker” with fellow actor and author Kal Penn, who played Kumar in “Harold & Kumar.” “Troublemaker” follows the events of the LA riots through the a 12-year-old Korean American’s perspective. Register at anunlikelystory.com/event/cho.
WaterFire Arts Center to host ‘Planet Earth’
“Planet Earth, the Environment and Our Future” will be presented at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence Saturday, March 19, through Sunday, May 1. The exhibition looks at the beauty and fragility of the world through art and science. It includes art from several cultures, historical photographs, the latest imagery from NASA satellites, and works from contemporary artists. The exhibition is free for all; donations are encouraged. Visit waterfire.org/events for more information.
Search for some ‘Signs of Spring’
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk will host “Signs of Spring” from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, March 20. Join naturalist Joe Koger on an easy nature walk exploring the fields and forests of Caratunk. You’ll look for emerging plants, nesting birds, and animals along the way. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy walking shoes, and bring a water bottle, a camera and binoculars if you have them. It’s for ages 12 and up. Register online through the events calendar at www.asri.org/calendar.
Boston Ballet to present ‘DREAMstate’
Boston Ballet will present “DREAMstate,” a program featuring George Balanchine’s “Chaconne,” Stephen Galloway’s “DEVIL’S/eye,” and Jiří Kylián’s “Bella Figura,” March 17-27 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston. Tickets start at $39. For more information, visit bostonballet.org/DREAMstate or call 617-695-6955.
Celtic Sojourn at The Z in New Bedford
A St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn returns to the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, aka The Z, in New Bedford on Friday night, March 18. This year, the show features the group Ship in the Clouds, uileann piper Torrin Ryan of Attleboro, plenty of dancers and more. If you can’t come in person, there is also a virtual option to see the show. For tickets and more info, go to www.zeiterion.org.