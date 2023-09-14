‘Ultimate Vegas Variety Show’ in Foxboro
The Edwards Twins will bring “The Ultimate Vegas Variety Show” to the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 South St., Foxboro, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Anthony and Eddie Edwards use state of the art make-up to look and sound like stars such as Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Bette Midler, Olivia Newton John, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Frankie Valli, Tom Jones and more. The show has gotten raves from The Boston Globe and the “Today” show, among others. For tickets, go to www.orpheum.org.
The artful side of downtown Attleboro
The Downtown Attleboro Public Art Stroll is set for 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, rain or shine. The free event is intended to celebrate Attleboro’s downtown public art through a guided stroll. You can hear about select works and several of the artists that created them will be on hand. The event will start on the lawn of the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., and conclude at Attleboro’s Cuddy Court, adjacent to the Sanford Street Parking Garage. At about 7:30 p.m., the fall Cuddy Court Concert Series kicks off with a live performance by School of Rock, Attleboro. More info: https://attleboroartsmuseum.org/downtown-attleboro-public-art-stroll/.
ACT opens with comic family drama
Attleboro Community Theatre kicks off its 67th season with Stoughton native Mark Smith’s comic family drama “The Viewing Room” weekends Sept. 15 to Oct. 1 at the Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St., Attleboro. The play is about a stern patriarch who has decided to make amends but has waited for the day of his own wake to do so. For show times and tickets visit www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net/purchase-tickets, call 508-226-8100 or visit ACT’s Facebook Page @ Attleboro Community Theatre or www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net. Doors open 1 hour prior to showtime. You are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes before the show starts.
‘Friends’ actor at Unlikely Story
Maggie Wheeler, best known from her role as Janice on NBC’s hit series “Friends,” will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, alongside illustrator M. Kyle Hollingsworth. They will be sharing their new picture book, “Ebeneezer Finds A Reason,” in conversation with Unlikely owner Jeff Kinney, international bestselling author of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, as well as Julie Kinney. The book is described as “a whimsical tale about a young shrew with a terrible sneezing problem.” Each ticket to the event includes a copy of the book and admission for two. To order, go to www.anunlikelystory.com/ebeneezer.
Crackerbarrel Fair this weekend in Wrentham
The 41st annual Crackerbarrel Fair opens Friday, Sept. 15, and runs through the weekend on the fairgrounds of the Wrentham Developmental Center off Shears Street in Wrentham. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. There will be amusement rides, food booths and trucks, games, hay and pony rides, vendors/artists, live music and other entertainment, inflatables, animals including a 4-H exhibit, and more. Fireworks are scheduled Saturday night. Admission to the fair is free but a $3 parking donation is requested to support Wrentham Lions’ Club charities. The event benefits residents of the Developmental Center.
‘Much Ado About Nothing’ in Norfolk, Attleboro
Roundabout Productions will be performing Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” this week at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road, Norfolk, and next week at Coelho Middle School, 99 Brown St., Atleboro. The play is billed as one of Shakespeare’s “most delightful romantic comedies, with “witty wordplay and 1960s nostalgia.” Norfolk performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 14-16. In Attleboro, they’re at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. Tickets are $20/$15 and may be purchased at the door, or online at roundaboutproductons.org/events. For more informaton, visit their website or Facebook page.
Sounds of Newfoundland in Cumberland
Newfoundland singer-songwriter Matthew Byrne kicks off the 24th season of the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, on Saturday night. Byrne’s latest recording, “Horizon Lines,” is a collection of traditional material from both sides of the Atlantic. The CD won Traditional Recording of the Year at the 2018 Canadian Folk Music Awards. Admission is $18 advance, $20 day of show. Tickets available at www.riverfolk.org or by calling 401-725-9272.
Fall Fest Block Party in Taunton
The Downtown Taunton Foundation & Trescott Street Gallery is holding its 8th annual Fall Fest Block Party from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Tickets are $30 and include a tasting menu of foods from downtown and area restaurants, music by local band The BaHa Brothers, and a digital photo booth by The Exodus Experience, LLC. More info, tickets: https://downtowntaunton.org/our-events/events, 508-824-0484 or Facebook and Instagram pages.
Celebrate Latino Heritage Month
The City of Boston will celebrate Latino Heritage Month with Fiesta en la Plaza, a diverse program of cultural activities, over four weekends in the renovated City Hall Plaza. The program brings together Latin American artists residing in Boston who will perform musical presentations, comparsas, dance classes, poetry readings and documentaries. The series will open Saturday, Sept. 16, with a comparsa by the Puerto Rican theater group Agua, Sol y Sereno. An artistic parade will include Jorge Arce, Verónica Robles and his mariachi, Claudio Ragazzi’s Jazz Tango, and Eguie Castrillo and his orchestra. More info: culturalagora.com/fiesta-en-la-plaza and Agora’s Social Media.
An irreverent look at ‘POTUS’
SpeakEasy Stage Company will present the New England premiere of “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbare Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 at the Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts, 527 Tremont St., in Boston’s South End. Nominated for three 2022 Tony Awards, “POTUS” is billed as “an outrageous comedy that centers on seven women in the President’s inner circle who take increasingly desperate measures to save the country when his multiple scandals spark a global crisis.” Tickets, more info: 617-933-8600 or SpeakEasyStage.com
Blind Boys of Alabama in Hub
The Blind Boys of Alabama will be performing Saturday night, Sept. 16, at City Winery in Boston. The five-time Grammy winners and Gospel Music Hall of Famers released their first album in years, “Echoes Of The South,” this month. It features two longtime members they recently lost, Paul Beasley and Benjamin Moore, and recently-retired 91-year-old group leader Jimmy Carter. “Echoes Of The South” is also the first Blind Boys record to feature braille on the album cover and the first they’ve fully made in their home state of Alabama. It’s named after the first radio show that ever booked them as guests. For ticket info, go to www.citywinery.com.