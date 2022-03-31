Lenny Clarke coming to Foxboro
After having to cancel his show at the last minute in February due to contracting COVID-19, Lenny Clarke will perform in Foxboro’s Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 23. The 7 p.m. show is sold out, but the theater has added a second show at 9 p.m. Clarke has been a presence in the local and even national comedy scenes for decades and has also made his mark in television and film. Tickets are available at www.orpheum.org. They’re $35.
Eileen Ivers to play Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present Eileen Ivers and Universal Roots on Sunday night, April 3. Ivers was a star of “Riverdance,” a founding member of Cherish the Ladies, and is one of the most awarded All-Ireland fiddle and banjo champions. Her most recent CD, “Beyond the Bog Road,” focuses on the influences of the Celtic tradition on Roots music — bluegrass, French-Canadian, Cajun, Appalachian, Americana — and how the music became a fundamental ingredient of the American country music tradition. Admission is $30 advance, $35 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
‘Wilder Girls’ author at Unlikely
Rory Power, New York Times bestselling author of “Wilder Girls” and “Burn Our Bodies Down,” will be at An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café in Plainville at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. Power will share the first book in her new epic, fantasy duology, “In a Garden Burning Gold.” She’ll discuss and sign her new book, and answer audience questions. Register for free at anunlikelystory.com/power.
Dean staging ‘How to Succeed in Business’
The School of the Arts at Dean College is staging “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” through Sunday, April 3, on the Main Stage in the Campus Center, 109 West Central St., Franklin. The musical comedy won both the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize, It follows the rise of a window washer who climbs the corporate ladder to high-powered executive as he navigates such dangers as the aggressively compliant “company man,” the office party, backstabbing coworkers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love. For tickets, more info, go to www.dean.edu/boxoffice.
Free family fun with Audubon Nature Center
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol, R.I. is offering a Citizens Bank Free Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2. The day will feature nature stories, animal discoveries, hikes and more. There’s no need to register. The nature center is at 1401 Hope St. More info: www.asri.org.
‘Mockingbird’ lands in Boston April 5
Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Aaron Sorkin’s new play based on the classic novel, runs April 5-17 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston. The cast stars Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch and includes Mary Badham, who played Scout in the original film. “To Kill a Mockingbird” holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. For tickets and more info, go to www.BroadwayInBoston.com.
PPAC gala to feature Josh Groban
The Providence Performing Arts Center will hold a gala event starring Josh Groban on Saturday night, April 2. The gala is a fundraiser to support PPAC’s Annual Fund and its community outreach and engagement programming; suggested dress is business attire. Tickets include seating to Groban’s concert, a post-show party at PPAC, and parking. For tickets and more info, go to ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.