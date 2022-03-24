Neponset Choral will celebrate Sondheim
The Neponset Choral Society will present “A Little Sondheim” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Bethany Congregational Church, 3 Rockhill Street, Foxboro. The show celebrates Stephen Sondheim and other music of the stage and screen. Tickets may be purchased at www.ncschorus.org or by calling 508-404-7588. Adult tickets are $25, senior and student tickets are $23, and there’s a $2 discount with advanced purchase.
Percy Jackson musical coming to Foxboro
The Hockomock Area YMCA Theatre Institute will stage “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” at 7 p.m. March 25 and 26 at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center (aka the Orpheum) in Foxboro center. Adapted from the best-selling book “The Lightning Thief” and featuring an original rock score, the show features a cast of 16 local high school students Tickets are $10 for students and $14 for adults (additional processing fees apply) and can be purchased at www.orpheum.org. Remaining tickets will also be available at the door for an extra $2. All seating is reserved.
Mass Arts Center gala, auction Friday
The Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield, will host its annual Virtual Gala and live auction on Friday, March 25. All proceeds will benefit the educational programs, concerts and the 2022 theater season at MAC, formerly MMAS. The gala can be logged into from anywhere and viewers can register to bid on auction items including gift baskets, sporting memorabilia, experiences, original artwork and more. To participate in the auction, log on to the gala webpage and register through March 25. For more information visit MassArtsCenter.org or call 508-339-2822.
Flower Show returns to Attleboro Arts Museum
The Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual Flower Show, suspended for the past two years due to the pandemic, returns Thursday to Sunday, March 24-27, for its 24th celebration of spring. The 2022 show will include live gardens created by area landscapers/florists, a natured-themed art exhibit on view on both museum levels, art “to-go” projects for children, artists creating original work throughout the gallery, “Flowers in Fashion” Animal Mask Designs, live music, an expanded museum gift shop, a hand-blown art glass boutique from artist Neal Drobnis and more. More info: www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
Progressive string band in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present the bluegrass band Mile Twelve at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26. The progressive string band from Boston won the 2020 IBMA New Artist of the Year award. The band takes its name from the mile marker that sits at Boston’s southern border on Interstate 93. Admission is $20 advance, $24 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more info.
Chaminade scholarship concert Sunday in Attleboro
The Chaminade Music Club will present its 2022 scholarship auditions and awards concert for high school music students at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St. (Route 152), Attleboro. The competition is open to high school instrumentalists and vocalists. The awards are given to the winners for their further study of classical music. The concert is free and open to the public; donations are appreciated. For more information, call 617-444-9926 or see www.chaminademusicclub.org.
MFA to open ‘Turner’s Modern World’
“Turner’s Modern World” opens Sunday, March 27, and runs through July 10 at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Considered one of Britain’s greatest artists, J. M. W. Turner (1775–1851) lived and worked at the peak of the Industrial Revolution. The exhibition explores how the artist, more than any of his contemporaries, embraced the new world and developed an innovative painting style to better capture it. More info: www.mfa.org.
Take a Woodcock Walk in Seekonk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is offering a Woodcock Walk from 7 to 9 pm. Friday, March 25. It’s your chance to observe the unique and enchanting courtship display of the American Woodcock. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. Fee is $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. It’s for ages 12 and up. Register through the events calendar at www.asri.org/calendar.
Step, Afrika! takes the Z stage Friday
The Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, aka The Z, in New Bedford will present Step Afrika! at 8 pm. Friday, March 25. The company blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional African dances and contemporary dance as they integrate songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation. Tickets start at $27. (www.zeiterion.org or 508-994-2900)