Gillette hosting Supercross races Saturday
The 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross races are set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Among the day’s story lines, three Supercross champions will be competing for another title. The races are being held in 15 cities spread across 13 states. Gillette is hosting them for the third time. It previously did so in 2016 and 2018. Tickets can be purchased online at SupercrossLIVE.com.
Lenny Clarke coming to Foxboro
After having to cancel his show at the last minute in February due to contracting COVID-19, Lenny Clarke will perform in Foxboro’s Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 23. The 7 p.m. show is sold out, but the theater added a second show at 9 p.m. Clarke has been a presence in the local and national comedy scenes for decades and has also made his mark in television and film. Tickets are available at www.orpheum.org. They’re $35.
‘Freaky Friday’ onstage in Mansfield
The Mass Arts Center in Mansfield will be staging “Freaky Friday” April 22 to May 8. The show is adapted from a classic children’s novel that was made into a film several times, including the 2003 hit starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. It follows teenager and her mother who, on a fateful Friday, swap bodies and spend a day walking in each other’s shoes. For tickets, go to https://massartscenter.org/freaky-friday/.
Reptiles, cranberries and more in Foxboro
Patriot Place in Foxboro continues its family-friendly April Break activities through Sunday, April 24. Thursday will feature a “Mad Science Experiment” on the Dean College Stage, where families can watch and participate in an interactive show. Friday will feature an Earth Day celebration hosted by Bass Pro Shops from 1-4 p.m., complete with a reptile show, cranberry bog tour, scavenger hunt and nature-themed crafts. Guests can also enjoy live music throughout the weekend, as local bands will perform on the Dean College Stage. For a full schedule, visit www.patriot-place.com/school-break/.
Senior Dance Showcase at Dean
The Joan Phelps Palladino School of Dance at Dean College in Franklin will perform the Senior Dance Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 on the Main Stage in the Campus Center, 109 West Central St., Franklin. Students will share their choreography, performance, and production skills in the annual collaborative showcase. Families and guests over the age of 12 are welcome. To purchase tickets, visit www.dean.edu/boxoffice.
‘Froggy Night’ at Audubon refuge
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk will be hosting “A Froggy Night” on Friday, April 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. You can listen to the calls of spring peepers and wood frogs in the wetlands, and you might hear owls and see deer, too. Be sure to dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. The outing is for ages 5 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
‘From Bamako to Birmingham’
“From Bamako to Birmingham,” a concert with Blind Boys of Alabama and Amadou & Mariam, is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at The Vets in Providence. The show combines contemporary African sounds and American roots music. The Blind Boys are Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductees and are winners of five Grammy Awards. Amadou & Mariam have been performing for 40 years and are ambassadors for Malian music, and African music, all around the world. What the two acts have in common, besides their long careers, is that they are blind. Tickets to the show are $49-$69 and are available at http://firstworks.org.
‘Stand with Ukraine Through Film’
Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline will host “Stand with Ukraine Through Film” on Sunday, April 24, starting at noon. The afternoon will include one of the first US theatrical screenings of “The Guide,” a 2014 Ukrainian film set against the backdrop of Soviet efforts to exterminate Ukrainians in the 1930s. There will also be music by a Ukrainian trio of violin, piano and cello playing selections by current Ukrainian composers. This event is a fundraiser to support Ukraine relief efforts. Buy tickets or donate at: coolidge.org/ukraine.
Celtic music in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present an evening of Celtic music with Fellswater at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Fellswater is an eight-piece music ensemble based out of Boston playing a wide range of music from traditional to modern compositions, drawing from the music of Scotland, Ireland, Brittany, Canada and beyond. Admission is $18 advance, $20 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.