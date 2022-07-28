Elton John finishing two-night stand at Gillette Stadium
Music legend Elton John wraps up his two-night stand at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Thursday night, July 28. John is on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour tour. The past year saw him return to the recorded music charts with “Cold Heart (PNAU REMIX),” which hit No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot 100, and No. 1 on its Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, as well as charting at No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart upon its release. John says his farewell tour is “the most spectacular production” he’s ever had. For ticket info go to www.gillettestadium.com.
Black Keys coming to Mansfield
The Black Keys will be taking the stage at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Friday night, July 29. The American rock duo formed in Akron, Ohio, in 2001 and consists of Dan Auerbach (guitar, vocals) and Patrick Carney (drums). They hit it big in 2010 with the album Brothers, which along with its popular single “Tighten Up” won three Grammy Awards. Their 2011 follow-up El Camino reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, leading to the band’s first arena concert tour. Their 10th studio album, Delta Kream, was released in 2021 and consists of hill country blues covers. For ticket availability, go to www.livenation.com.
Shared ‘Visions’ at Attleboro Arts Museum
The Attleboro Arts Museum in downtown Attleboro will present its annual “8 Visions” group exhibition July 29 to Aug. 26. The show, which began in 2002, features the work of eight juried member artists displaying “collections touching on societal restrictions, pandemic confinement, individuals engulfed in turmoil, and sensitivity to surroundings and memories,” says Mim Brooks Fawcett, AAM executive director and chief curator. An opening reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30. The eight exhibiting artists will be there and musician Andy Solberg will perform live. The reception is free and open to all. RSVP by July 29 by calling 508-222-2644 x10 or emailing office@attleboroartsmuseum.org. More info: www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
Electric Youth to play area commons
Electric Youth and the Boston Show Band will perform concerts on the commons in Franklin, Norfolk and Hopkinton following their 2022 European Concert Tour. The free shows will be July 31 at 5 p.m. in Hopkinton, Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in Norfolk, and Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. in Franklin. Electric Youth delivers high-energy, fully choreographed performances of classic rock, contemporary pop, Broadway, and country hits for audiences of all ages. The ensemble of singer-dancers, ages 14-18, is backed by the eight-piece Boston Show Band, musicians who’ve worked with music legends Tony Bennett, Aretha Franklin, Dizzy Gillespie, B.B. King, Diana Ross, The Temptations, Van Morrison and others.
Downtown Providence hosts a full WaterFire Saturday
WaterFire Providence will hold a full lighting this Saturday, July 30 in partnership with RI Defeats Hep C. The lighting will begin just after 8 p.m. and the braziers will remain lit until midnight. The WaterFire Arts Festival Plaza will be open at Washington Street and Steeple Street from 6:30 to 11, the Steeple Street Stage will feature the Dan Mach Nolt Quartet beginning at 8, Andrew Anselmo, Origami Master will be hanging out all night at Market Square, and also look for human statues, a food fair, a beer garden, fire spinning performances, and more. Full details: www.waterfire.org.
Imagination Carnival at Boston Children’s Museum
Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston, is hosting The Imagination Carnival from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 30. The indoor and outdoor event will feature traditional carnival games, performances, and challenges “with an imaginative twist.” Tickets are $25 and available at BostonChildrensMuseum.org/ImaginationCarnival.