‘Parentally Challenged’ in Foxboro
Comedian Juston McKinney brings his “Parentally Challenged” show to the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro on Friday night, June 24. McKinney has made multiple appearances on the “Tonight” show, two Comedy Central specials and two Amazon Prime specials. His “Parentally Challenged” show is PG-13, so you can bring your teen or, promoters point out, your 30-something who’s still living with you. (www.orpheum.org)
North to hold first Pride Festival
North Attleboro’s first Pride Festival is set for 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Veterans Park on South Washington Street in front of town hall. The event will aim to “bring awareness and celebration of our local lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual community,” according to the Downtown North Attleboro Collaborative. It will include crafts, tie-dying, food trucks and music, including performers from the School of Rock in Attleboro. There will also be speakers.
Nine Lives of Norton to mark 25 years
Nine Lives of Norton will be celebrating 25 years of assisting area felines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the 84 Hill St. shelter. There will be baked goods, crafts, raffle items, beverages, snacks, a bounce house, acoustic music and more. This is a rain-or-shine event, with a tent. For more information call 508-285-5159 or email ninelivesofnorton@yahoo.com. All proceeds will benefit the kitties at Nine Lives.
Expo for the Senses returning to downtown Attleboro
Expo for the Senses returns to downtown Attleboro on Saturday, June 25, after a three-year hiatus. (Rain date is June 26.) The Expo will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on the east side of the railroad arch in the area of City Hall and the Attleboro Arts Museum. Crafters and jewelry makers will be selling their wares and there will also be a large-scale rock wall, three bungee trampolines, a zip line, and six restaurants serving up hot food and cold drinks. Also, the Kids Court will provide crafts for children, free face painting, glitter tattoos and caricatures. Sand sculpting and chalk drawing displays, a human statue, pony rides and live alpacas will also be on hand. If the skies look threatening call 774-203-1800 for a weather update. More info: https://attleboroexpo.com/
After the expo ...
And after the expo, you’re invited to attend After the Expo, a one-hour free musical event in Cuddy Court in downtown Attleboro. The show runs from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday (enter through Ronin Brazilian Jiu Jitsu at 2 Park St.). Presented by Jewelry City Steampunk Festival, it will feature The King’s Busketeers, a “high-octane” folk group that ramps up traditional songs from the British Isles and North America. You’ll also have a chance to make a free craft to bring home. (www.jewelrycitysteampunk.com)
Before the expo ...
From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, before the Expo for the Senses kicks off, the Attleboro Public Library is holding a “grand reopening” open house now that a new roof, new windows and new A/C system have been installed. Light refreshments will be available and the folk duo Hungrytown, who have performed all over the country, will play. The library is at 71 North Main St. in downtown Attleboro.
Bird outings at Caratunk
Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk is offering a bird outing from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26. Enjoy a stroll around the fields of Caratunk and discover the different bird species that nest on the property. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather. Remember your binoculars if you have them, a camera, water, and bug spray. The outings are for ages 10 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Tour Secret Gardens of Newport
The annual Newport Secret Garden tour is set for Friday to Sunday, June 24-26. The self-guided walking tours take you through private gardens in the historic Point section of Newport and raise money for the arts education programs in Acquidneck Island’s public schools. Starting at Storer Park near the causeway to Goat Island, the tour features 10-12 private gardens and runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. (Friday is sold out.) For ticket info, go to www.secretgardentours.org.
Full WaterFire lighting Saturday night
WaterFire Providence will hold a full lighting this Saturday night, June 25. The lighting will begin at 8:25 and the braziers will remain lit until midnight. The WaterFire Arts Festival Plaza kicks off Washington Street and Steeple Street activities at 6:30. Visitors can browse and shop from a variety of local artists and makers in mediums such as glass, photography, jewelry, and more. Andrew Anselmo, Origami Master will be hanging out all night at Market Square and the living statues from Ten31 Productions will make their season debut in Memorial Park at the base of the World War memorial. For a full rundown of what’s happening, go to waterfire.org.