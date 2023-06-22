Pickleball Classic coming to Patriot Place
The Patriot Place Pickleball Classic is set for Friday to Sunday, June 23-25, in Lot 19 of Patriot Place in Foxboro, which is being converted into eight professional pickleball courts. The event will also feature social hangout spots for players and spectators including a beer garden sponsored by Wormtown Brewery, food offerings from Axel & Byrne and Achilito’s, live music, an axe-throwing station from Crazy Axes and giveaways from the event’s official apparel sponsor Reebok. A full schedule and additional information are available at www.eleven-0.com/.
Celebrate Pride in North Attleboro
North Attleboro’s second annual Pride Festival is taking place from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Veterans Park. The festival will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in honor of Pride Month, observed each June in commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising. There will be live music, vendors, food trucks, fun activities and more. The event is in partnership with Downtown North Attleboro Collaborative. More info: NorthAttleboroPride@gmail.com or North Attleborough Pride Festival on Facebook.
‘Cars’ and a car show at MRPAC
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, will present a free showing of the Disney movie “Cars” at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25. The showing is in collaboration with the Foxboro Jaycees car show, which will be right next to MRPAC. The movie is free but there is a pay-what-you-can option. Questions? Email boxoffice@orpheum.org.
‘Folktales, Fables & Feasts’ in Boston
Kairos Dance Theater and vocal ensemble Renaissance Men will join forces for a cabaret-style performance, “Folktales, Fables & Feasts,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, at the Tsai Performance Center, 685 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. The show is inspired by centuries of music and morality tales and is a mix of music, song and dance with nearly 40 onstage performers. Baritone Peter Schilling of Wrentham is a founding member of Renaissance Men. Tickets and information: kairosdancetheater.org.
Author Ruth Ware back at Unlikely
Bestselling author Ruth Ware will return to An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23. Ware will introduce her new thriller, “Zero Days,” which tells the story of a couple hired by companies to break into buildings and hack security systems. After a routine assignment goes horribly wrong, the wife arrives home to find her husband dead and police close in on her as the suspect. For tickets, visit www.anunlikelystory.com/ware23.
Brazilian sisters in Cumberland
Brazilian trio Choro das 3 will play an outdoor concert from 4-5 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. The family-based ensemble was formed by sisters Corina (flute), Lia (seven-string guitar) and Elisa (mandolin, clarinet, banjo, accordion) in 2002. Their father, Eduardo, the group’s percussionist, lost his life to COVID early in the pandemic, and the sisters resolved to continue on in his memory. Admission is $15. For reservations call 401-725-9272.
Newport Flower Show this weekend
The 27th annual Newport Flower Show is set for Friday to Sunday, June 23-25, in the rooms, terrace and lawn of Marble House, a mansion inspired by the Petit Trianon of Versailles. (The show’s usual location, Rosecliff, is undergoing several restoration projects and will remain closed to the public until September.) This year’s event takes its name and inspiration from “The Grand Tour,” the Gilded Age tradition of an extended voyage to immerse oneself in the art and culture of Europe. For tickets, go to www.newportmansions.org/events/the-newport-flower-show.
Boston Pizza Festival returning
The Boston Pizza Festival returns to City Hall Plaza from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25. Billed as the largest consumer pizza event in New England, the festival will feature over 30 pizzerias in the New England and Greater Boston areas, along with some pizzerias hailing from Italy. There will also be beer and wine, a children’s pizza tossing station, an interactive pizza-making demo, and live music and entertainment. More info: www.bostonpizzafestival.com.
Full WaterFire lighting planned Saturday night
WaterFire Providence is planning a full lighting this Saturday night, June 24, with the braziers being lit at 8:24 p.m. and remaining so until midnight. The WaterFire Arts Festival Plaza will run from 6:30 to 11 off Washington Street and Steeple Street; WaterFire Marketplace will return to Canal Street, where you can support local artists; Andrew Anselmo, Origami Master will be hanging out all night at Market Square; and visitors can find A Silent Soapbox living statue at the bottom of Washington Street Bridge and Canal Walk starting at sunset. Also look for food fairs at several locations, beer gardens in two spots, and three fire spinning performances by Cirque de Light. For full details go to waterfire.org.
Science on Screen coming to Hub’s Greenway
The Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline is bringing its Science on Screen series to the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston for free, outdoor 35mm screenings of three films introduced by local scientists. Screenings will take place at sunset on The Greenway at Milk Street and Atlantic Avenue on three Wednesdays, June 21, July 12, and Aug. 16. On June 21, “The Mummy,” a ‘90s action-blockbuster, co-starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, will be shown, preceded by a presentation by Brown University archaeologist and Egyptologist Laurel Bestock. More info: coolidge.org/greenway.