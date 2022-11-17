Holiday tree lighting at Patriot Place
Patriot Place will hold its annual holiday tree lighting and festivities this Friday, Nov. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Dean College Stage outside of Bar Louie and Citizen Crust. The family event will feature an interactive light show, tree lighting countdown followed by a pyrotechnic fireworks display, giveaways, carolers and appearances from Santa, Mrs. Claus, Pat Patriot and the Patriots cheerleaders. The first 500 guests who register via the Advantage App will receive a light-up wristband to be part of the interactive light show, with one guest taking home $500 courtesy of Santander Bank. Additionally, guests who check in via the Advantage App will enjoy free hot chocolate and candy canes courtesy of IT’SUGAR. More info: www.patriot-place.com/holiday.
Magic of Lights shines for last time at Gillette
Gillette Stadium in Foxboro is hosting the Magic of Lights for the third and final time Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. The display features nearly 1 million sparkling lights, a new 32-foot-tall animated Barbie, dancing displays synchronized to popular holiday tunes, a 200-foot long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, Candy Cane Lane and 12 Days of Christmas. Magic of Lights will run nightly from 5 until 10 p.m. (closed on select dates surrounding Patriots home games). For tickets, go to MagicOfLights.com/Foxborough.
Artists reception Saturday in North
An artists reception will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Churchwood Gallery, 31 North Washington St., downtown North Attleboro. The reception is for an exhibition titled “Constructed Forms” focusing on the minimalist works by gallery owner Matthew K. Slobogan and North Attleboro High School art teacher Christopher H. Flanagan. It’s free and family-friendly. According to a news release, “both artists work to visualize the surface area, the common worn down textures and finishes to create art forged by time and distance.” Refreshments with wine will be served at the reception.
Folksinger, comic, poet, storyteller — all in one
Folksinger, comedian, poet and storyteller Don White will perform Saturday night, Nov. 19, at the Rose Garden Coffeehouse, 17 West St., Mansfield. White has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, has released 10 CDs and three live DVDs, and published a book, “Memoirs of a C Student.” His latest album is “Live at the Guthrie Center.” White won the Jerry Christen Memorial Award, given out by the Boston Area Coffeehouse Association, for his community work and was given a key to the city in his hometown of Lynn. Show time is 8 p.m. More info, tickets: https://tinyurl.com/rg22donwhite.
Chaminade Music Club concert Sunday
The Chaminade Music Club will present a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Murray U.U. Church, 505 North Main St., Attleboro. The concert is free but donations are appreciated. The program will feature musicians Dennis Ferguson, organ; Janice Waterman, organ; David Burnham, organ; Linda Barbieri, soprano; Charlyn Bethell, English horn; Guy Urban, piano; and Manabu Takasawa, piano. They will be performing music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Piet Post, Vaughan Williams, Margaret Bonds and others. For more information, call 508-286-3592, or see chaminademusicclub.org.
‘Willy Wonka’ paying visit to Foxboro
The Un-Common Theatre Company will present “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” Friday to Sunday, Nov. 18-20, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., downtown Foxboro, The show about a magical chocolate factory owner and a very lucky boy features songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder as well as new numbers. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More details, ticket info: www.orpheum.org.
Prowl for owls, scour for nests
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, is hosting an owl prowl from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Take an evening hike through Caratunk in search of owls in their natural habitat. The program is for families with children over age 9. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight; meet at the white barn. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Caratunk is also hosting “Nests, Dens and Burrows” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19. You’ll take a morning hike through fields and woods in search of birds, mammals, and insects preparing for the winter months. See what they built or left behind. The family program is for ages 4 and up. Meet at the white barn. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Atwater-Donnelly Band in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present the Atwater-Donnelly Band at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Along with Aubrey Atwater and Elwood Donnelly, the band will include Cathy Clasper-Torch on fiddle, cello and vocals, and Erin Lobb Mason on bass and vocals. They’ll be playing traditional American and Celtic American folk songs, a cappella pieces, hymns, poetry, dance tunes, and original works. The concert will celebrate the release of Atwater and Donnelly’s new CD, their 14th album, “The Boat You Row” as well as their ninth book, “Song By Song, Volume II.” For reservations or information call 401-725-9272.
Nikki Glaser at The Vets
Comedian Nikki Glaser will perform Saturday night, Nov. 19, at The Vets in Providence. Glaser has been performing at clubs across the country for over a decade, is the host of three podcasts, and is on a nationwide comedy tour, “One Night with Nikki Glaser.” She also hosts a new HBO Max reality dating series and has done work for Comedy Central and Netflix. Her show at the Vets starts at 8. Tickets: TheVetsRI.com.
BCC staging ‘The Travelers’
Bristol Community College’s Theatre program will stage “The Travelers” from Thursday, Nov. 17, through Saturday, Nov. 19, in the Studio Theatre (Room H128) in the Jackson Arts Center (H building) on the Fall River Campus. “The Travelers” is a devised performance piece written by its cast and inspired by the Maori proverb, “Walking Backwards into The Future with Eyes Fixed on The Past.” It combines the actors’ individual stories with material from a range of writers, artists, spiritual and world leaders. Tickets: www.bristolcc.edu/theatre.
‘Art of the Brick’ coming to Boston
“The Art of the Brick,” an exhibition featuring Lego works by contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya, returns to Boston Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, April 23. The show was at Faneuil Hall in 2014 and this time will be at 343 Newbury St. Promoters say the new show twice the size of the 2014 one and is making its East Coast premiere in Boston. Look for over 90 works of art made exclusively of Lego bricks. Tickets, more info: {a target=”_blank”}www.artofthebrick exhibit.com{/a}.