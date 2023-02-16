Patriot Place offers free school vacation fun
Patriot Place in Foxboro has free family-friendly activities on tap for school vacation week, Monday, Feb. 20 to Friday, Feb. 24. Here’s a sampling: From 1-3 p.m. Monday, children ages 5-16 can enjoy line dancing lessons at Six String Grill & Stage. (You have to register in advance.) A Mardi Gras block party is set for 2-4 p.m. Tuesday in the North Marketplace, where guests can enjoy jazz music, T-shirt and Mardi Gras memorabilia giveaways. On Thursday there will be a cornhole tournament from 10 a.m. to noon at 200 Patriot Place. Children ages 6-15 can sign up in advance with a partner. And on Friday from 11 a.m. to noon, Bass Pro Shops will offer Animal Adventures. You can check out a bush baby, Eurasian eagle owl, kinkajou and more in its rescue center. For a full schedule, visit www.patriot-place.com/school-break/.
Winter Night Fest is Saturday in Attleboro
Attleboro’s Winter Night Festival is for 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in the vicinity of Gilbert-Perry Square and the Attleboro Arts Museum in the city’s downtown. Some of the main attractions will be unicorn rides, a big bonfire and a new ice carving artist. The popular train rides are back after a six-year hiatus, and the food court will offer BBQ, Chinese food and much more. There will be a pictorial exhibit by Attleboro Jewelers in the Registry of Deeds building and the Attleboro Arts Museum will welcome guests to its gallery to view “Influencer – An Exhibition of Permanent Collection Work and Contemporary Interpretations.” Alongside the exhibit will be a live art making in collaboration with the Relay for Life. Parking for the festival can be found on side roads and in the Sanford Street parking garage. If the weather appears doubtful festival goers should call 774-203-1800. The rain date is Feb. 19 from 4-8 p.m.
Rose Garden to present split bill
Maine singer-songwriter Carole Wise, winner of the 2022 Rose Garden Performing Songwriter Competition, and Cold Chocolate, a Boston-based folk/bluegrass fusion duo, will perform at the Rose Garden Coffeehouse at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Wise’s music, the Rose Garden says, “is sweet and soulful, drawing on a lifelong passion for education, the beauty of the natural world, and the adventures of finding truth through life’s challenges.” Rose Garden shows are held at the Congregational Church, 17 West St., Mansfield. More info: https://tinyurl.com/rg23split.
‘On Golden Pond’ author in Mansfield
The Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield, will host author and former Mansfield resident Ernest Thompson for the release of his debut novel “The Book of Maps” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Thompson, an Academy Award-winning author of “On Golden Pond,” will sign copies of his new book, described as a “powerful tale of a father-son relationship and one man’s journey to becoming a better person.” Thompson will also read passages from the book. Tickets are $50 (with an autographed book) or $35 for admission only. For tickets and more information, visit: https://tinyurl.com/mac23thompson.
Arts in the Village concert Saturday
The Rehoboth Antiquarian Society’s 2022-23 Arts in the Village concert series will continue this Saturday with a performance by violinist Emil Altschuler and pianist Mana Tokuno. Their program, “An American in Paris,” takes place at 7:30 p.m. at Goff Memorial Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. Two additional concerts are scheduled for this spring: the Haven String Quartet will perform March 18 and clarinet-piano duo Jonathan Cohler and Rasa Vitkauske will perform April 29. For more information, visit rehobothantiquarian.org/arts-in-the-village.
Split bill in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present a split concert featuring the duos of Stefan Couture & the Moondog and Cold Chocolate on Friday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m. The former, BRT says, are “a melting pot of Couture’s soulful modern folk songwriting fused with the dynamic 12 string guitar of Matt Nolan.” The latter are billed as “a genre-bending Americana band that fuses folk, funk, and bluegrass to create a unique sound.” Admission is $15. For tickets visit www.riverfolk.org or call reservations in to Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272.
‘Deeper Than Skin’ concert in Taunton
Singer and educator Reggie Harris will present “Deeper Than Skin,” a musical program celebrating Black History Month, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Applause Academy, 21 Main St., Taunton. Harris is a singer-songwriter, storyteller and song leader described as “a powerful interpreter of the global music narrative.” He is a 2021 winner of the W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Award and was featured on CNN’s “Silence is Not An Option with Don Lemon” and in The New York Times. Tickets are $20 on Eventbrite. Advance purchase is recommended. Link for tickets is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reggie-harris-deeper-than-skin-bhm-23-tickets-519240360897?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
BCC to state ‘After the Blast’
Bristol Community College’s Theatre program will present Zoe Kazan’s post-apocalyptic New York City hit “After the Blast” at 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 16-18, in the Jackson Arts Center (H building) Studio Theatre, Room H128, on the Bristol Fall River Campus, 777 Elsbree St. The play is set in a future where the surface of the Earth is uninhabitable and humans live underground where fertility is closely regulated and the world above is simulated via an implant. Tickets can be purchased at www.bristolcc.edu/theatre.
Make owls from wool at Caratunk
Join fiber artist Michelle Solis and learn how to make owls from wool from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk. Participants make sculpt their own owls using the technique of needle felting, which involves using a notched needle to “stab” fluffy, colorful wool until it becomes solid. The class is for beginners — no felting experience or artistic skills necessary. All materials will be provided. Advance registration is required. Do so at asri.org/calendar.