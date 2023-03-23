‘Descendants: The Musical’ on stage at MRPAC
The Un-Common Theatre Company’s Young Performers production of Disney’s “Descendants:The Musical” will be presented March 24-26 at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro center. The cast of 27 kids in grades 1-6 will be guided by director and high school senior Julia Erickson, choreographer and high school senior India-Mae Fraser and music director Christine Kasparian. The play is based on a popular Disney Channel movie. Performances are Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets call 508-907-6940 or go to boxoffice@orpheum.org.
Chaminade Music Club concert Sunday
The Chaminade Music Club will present a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Murray U.U. Church, 505 North Main St. (Route 152), Attleboro. The concert will feature classical duets for two pianists (Tanya Schwartzman and Ann Sears) played on one Steinway grand piano. Schwartzman and Sears will be performing music by Mozart, Schubert, Astor Piazzolla and Ernesto Lecuona. The concert is free, no tickets required.
Night of the ‘timberdoodle’
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, will present a “Timberdoodle Talk and Walk” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 24. The early spring program will feature the “unique and enchanting” courtship display of the American woodcock (also known as a timberdoodle.). Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. The outing is for ages 12 and up. Register at asri.org/calendar.
Flower Show blooms at Attleboro Arts Museum
The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., downtown Attleboro, is holding its 25th annual Flower Show Thursday to Sunday, March 23-26. The show’s theme this year is “Songs of Spring — Nature’s Music.” It will feature gardens by Briggs Nursery, Bristol County Agricultural High School, Ethical Earth Creation, Flowers by the Station, The Flower Shack, Nolan’s Flowers & Gifts and Rosebud Florist, along with activities. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, March 23-25. (Note the 30-minute midday closing; morning guests can return after 1 p.m.) Hours for Sunday, March 26, will be noon to 4 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $3 each day for adults, seniors, members, and students. Children 9 and younger get in free. More info: attleboroartsmuseum.org/flower-show/.
Femmes of Rock hit Woonsocket
The Femmes of Rock, starring Bella Electric Strings, will play the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket on Saturday night, March 25, starting at 8. The group plays solos and unique arrangements of hits from Queen, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Prince, The Beatles and more. They’ve performed with the likes of Beyoncé, Shakira, and Andrea Bocelli, and appeared on “America’s Got Talent.” Admission is $31, $36 and $41. They are available at 401-762-4545 or www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Contra dancing in Rehoboth
The Rehoboth Country Dance Society will put on its monthly contra dance from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Goff Hall, 124 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. All ages are welcome and partners are not necessary. Dancers are encouraged to wear soft-soled shoes and light clothing and bring water. Everyone must provide proof of vaccination and will be expected to wear a K-N95 mask or equivalent for the duration of the dance. Proof of vaccination can be provided in advance by following the instructions at contradancelinks.com/rehoboth.html. Donations are required for admission; organizers suggest $10-$15. On Friday night, Julian Blechner will do the calling and the band French Roast will provide the music.
Swedish duo coming to Cumberland
The Swedish duo Väsen will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. Olov Johansson plays nykelharpa, a bowed, 16-string instrument related to both the hurdy-gurdy and the fiddle and unique to Sweden. In 1990, he became world champion of both the modern chromatic and older historical nyckelharpas at the first-ever Nyckelharpa World Championships at Österbybruk, Sweden. Mikael Marin plays the five-string viola. Admission is $20 advance, $24 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272.
Split bill at Stone Soup in Providence
Stone Soup Coffeehouse will present a split bill of Kim Moberg and Davey O on Saturday night, March 25, at The Music Mansion, 88 Meeting St., Providence. Tickets are $20 and are available at the door or can be reserved at stonesoupcoffeehouse.org. Show starts at 7, and you’re advised to get there at least 15 minutes beforehand or you will relinquish your tickets to those waiting to attend.