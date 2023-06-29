Ed Sheeran returns to Gillette
Grammy-winning pop superstar Ed Sheeran returns to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this Friday and Saturday nights, June 30 and July 1. Gillette is the first NFL stadium he ever headlined, and this weekend will mark the sixth and seventh times he’s played the venue. He’ll be joined by multi-platinum artist Khalid and Rosa Linn for the New England stop of his + — = ÷ x Tour (aka The Mathematics Tour). The shows start at 6 p.m. with parking lots scheduled to open at 2 and gates opening at 4. Go to gillettestadium.com for a rundown on parking, ticket info, train service, bag policies and more.
Have a blast at Patriot Place
Patriot Place in Foxboro will host its annual Patriotic Fireworks Display and Festivities on Thursday, July 6. There will be live music from local band CarTune Heroes in the North Marketplace followed by the fireworks display at about 9:15 p.m. More info: www.patriot-place.com/fireworks/.
Celebrate McCoy’s ‘Final Inning’
The city of Pawtucket will be giving McCoy Stadium a celebratory sendoff Monday, July 3, when it hosts “McCoy’s Final Inning.” The free event starts at 3 pm. and will feature several bands, food trucks, a bounce house, face painting and crafts. Fireworks are set to go off at 9:20 p.m. and 3,000 fans will be allowed onto the field for the display. Wristbands will be given out the day of the event on a first-come, first-served basis. For more info go to https://pawtucketri.com/news/mccoys-final-inning.
Boston lights it up
Boston’s Independence Day Concert & Fireworks Spectacular starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, with music by the Boston Pops at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade, with headlining guests En Vogue and a number of other entertainers. The Pops will be playing a few traditional pieces but will otherwise vary their repertoire before the concert’s finale: Tchaikovsky’s explosive 1812 Overture with drum rolls, cannon fire and church bells ringing throughout the city. Then the spectacular half-hour fireworks show starts at 10:30 p.m. More details: www.boston-discovery-guide.com/boston-fireworks.
Harborfest starts Friday in Hub
And if you can’t wait for all that, be sure to check out the annual Boston Harborfest which kicks off Friday, June 30, from 11:30 to 1 p.m., in Downtown Crossing. There will be the ceremonial cake cutting and giveaway, roving re-enactors, music and more. On Saturday night, July 1, the Harborfest Fireworks display will go off with viewing from Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park. From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 2, the annual Chowderfest will be held at Christopher Columbus Park and the Rose Kennedy Greenway. That’s just some of that’s happening. For full details, go to www.bostonharborfest.com.
Roxbury Film Fest marking 25th
The 25th annual Roxbury International Film Festival (RoxFilm) runs through Sunday, July 2, at various locations. The festival features narrative and documentary features, shorts, animation, experimental and youth films, along with an acting workshop, pitch session, panel discussions, Q&A’s with filmmakers, networking opportunities, and filmmaker hangouts. For full details, go to www.roxfilmfest.com/2023festival.