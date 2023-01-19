‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ takes stage in Foxboro
Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., downtown Foxboro, will host a production of “Willy Wonka Jr.” at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Presented by St.Germain Productions, a Foxboro-based theater group for children and teens, the show is an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale of an enigmatic candy manufacturer and five children who win “golden tickets.” They visit his factory with dreams of winning a lifetime supply of candy, but only one emerges from the pack. The show runs about an hour with no intermission. (www.orpheum.org)
‘Muskrat, Otter and More!’ at Caratunk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, presents “Muskrat, Otter and More!” from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Take a hike to the refuge’s Muskrat Pond to look for resident muskrat, otter and any other winter animals that may be active. You’ll learn all about the creatures and how to identify them in the wild. Wear sturdy boots and dress for the weather. The event is for ages 10 and up. Register at asri.org/calendar.
‘Forbidden Broadway’ at Mass Arts Center
The Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., will present “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits” Jan. 19-29. The revue features parodies of famous Broadway hit musicals such as “Frozen,” “Wicked,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Chicago,” “Annie,” “Mamma Mia,” “Book of Mormon,” and “Les Miserables,” and sends up stars including Bebe Neuwirth, Chita Rivera, Rita Moreno, Ben Platt, Liza Minelli, and Ethel Merman. Shows are at at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $36 general, $33 for seniors, and $28 for students, and are on sale at https://tinyurl.com/mac22forbidden or directly at ShowTix4u at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67786.
Atwater Donnelly Band coming to Mansfield
The Atwater Donnelly Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Rose Garden Coffeehouse, located in the Congregational Church, 17 West St., Mansfield. The band plays traditional American and Celtic folk music and dance. It includes Elwood Donnelly, Aubrey Atwater, Cathy Clasper-Torch, and Erin Lobb Mason, who blend vocals and play guitar, mountain dulcimer, banjo, fiddle, cello, bass, whistle, harmonica, limberjacks, and more, including freestyle Appalachian clogging and French Canadian footwork. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. Visit https://tinyurl.com/rg23ad.
Roots guitarist performs Sunday in Cumberland
Roots guitarist Toby Walker will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. Walker has been hailed as a roots music finger-style guitar virtuoso and songwriter who has toured the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada and Europe. Blending the styles of blues, ragtime, country, bluegrass, old-time jazz and rock, he has received numerous awards, including 1st-place recipient of the International Blues Challenge Award in Memphis and the NY Music Award for best instrumental CD. Admission is $15 advance, $18 day of show. For tickets visit www.riverfolk.org or call 401-725-9272 to reserve.
RI Philharmonic kicks off 2023
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra ushers in the new year Saturday, Jan. 21, with Tania Miller conducting Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun,” Chopin’s “Piano Concerto No.1,” featuring pianist Sara Davis Buechner, and Dvořák’s “Eighth Symphony.” Students from the R.I. Philharmonic Youth Orchestra will join their RIPO mentors on the Dvořák piece in this season’s side-by-side concert, which starts at 8 p.m. at The VETS in Providence. An open rehearsal will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.riphil.org or by calling 401-248-7000.
Zoom in on Art Lovers Book Club
The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Art Lovers Book Club will present “Art is a Tyrant:The Unconventional Life of Rosa Bonheur” by Catherine Hewitt from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The Zoom event is free and open to all and will feature guest speaker Gretchen van Slyke, professor emerita of French at the University of Vermont. Registration is required in advance for the virtual meeting. Click on the link at https://attleboroartsmuseum.org/art-lovers-book-club/ to do so. After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be issued.
Billy Joel tribute in Woonsocket
David Clark will perform “Songs In The Attic: The Music of Billy Joel” on Saturday night, Jan. 21, at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket. Since the release of “Piano Man” in 1973, Billy Joel has had 33 Top 40 hits spanning 3 decades. The show will feature hits such as “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” “The Entertainer,” “New York State of Mind” and many more. Tickets: 401-762-4545 or www.stadiumtheatre.com.