Saluting The Highwaymen in Foxboro
Matt York, a singer/songwriter who grew up in Foxboro, will be performing Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, aka The Orpheum, in Foxboro center. York will present the music of The Highwaymen — Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings — as part of his Songs and Stories series. He’ll talk about the various collaborations the artists had with each other earlier in their careers, forming The Highwaymen late in their careers, and perform a number of their most famous songs. Tickets: www.orpheum.org.
‘Come to the Table’ at Stonehill
“Marie Anthony: Come to the Table” is on view through Feb. 18 at the Carole Calo Gallery at Stonehill College in Easton. In “Come to the Table,” the contemporary abstract painter features textures, saturated color, and numerous shapes referencing both the natural and man-made world. Gallery receptions with the artist will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9. COVID measures will be in place, including masks. (www.stonehill.edu)
‘Art in Response’ at Bristol
Bristol Community College’s Grimshaw-Gudewicz Art Gallery is showing the group exhibition “While We Waited: Art in Response” Feb. 3 to April 7 on its Fall River campus. The exhibition features the work of Adria Arch, Lisa Barthelson, Phyllis Ewen, Christine Kim, Stephen Remick, Susan Strauss, Milo Winter, and C.C. Wolf; eight of the artists who originally participated in the gallery’s Instagram Exhibition Series in 2020, called “Stories From the Pandemic.” A reception will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. (http://www.bristolcc.edu/gallery)
Unlikely hosts author Lisa Yee virtually
Award-winning author Lisa Yee joins An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café in Plainville for a virtual event at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. Yee will discuss her middle grade novel “Maizy Chen’s Last Chance,” a tribute to her grandparents and to all the immigrants who made the journey to America. The novel celebrates food, fortune, and family, and the event is geared to ages 8-12. Sign up for free at anunlikelystory.com/yee2022.
SE Regional to stage ‘Clue’
The Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School Drama Club will present the farce-meets-murder mystery comedy “Clue” from Feb. 10-12 in the new Performing Arts Center at the school, 250 Foundry St., South Easton. “Clue” is based on the 1985 feature length film, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game. Performances will be at 6:30 p.m. each day. General admission tickets are $25. Children 12 and under, seniors 60 and older, and any Southeastern community member (alumni, staff, student) are $20. For advance tickets and more info, go to tinyurl.com/SERSDClue.
Mike Block Trio in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland kicks off its season Saturday night, Feb. 5, with The Mike Block Trioeatre. The trio features Mike Block (cello), Joe K. Walsh (mandolin), and Zachariah Hickman (bass). They play American roots music with contemporary and international influences. Admission is $18 advance, $20 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org.
Free Family Fun with Audubon
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol, R.I. is offering a Citizens Bank Free Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. There will be take-home craft bags, an animal interview, and animal valentines. There’s no need to register. More info: www.asri.org.