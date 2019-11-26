Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation has announced that three Foxboro non-profit organizations were awarded a total of $1,500 from the Foundation’s Community Spirit 9/11 Mini-Grant program. The organizations receiving funds are: Confikids, Inc. ($500); the Foxboro Discretionary Fund ($500) and the Ahern Middle School ($500).
The foundation created the Community Spirit 9/11 Mini-Grant program to commemorate those Harvard Pilgrim members who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. This program allows each Harvard Pilgrim and NTT Data employee to award a $250 to $500 grant, completely funded by the foundation, to the local charity of his or her choice each calendar year. Since this community grants program began in 2002, Harvard Pilgrim employees have directed more than $6.5 million to thousands of organizations throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.
“We are so fortunate to have generous and dedicated employees who enrich our company and the communities in which we all live and work,” Karen Voci, president of the Harvard Pilgrim Foundation said. “The Mini-Grant program is a wonderful way to support our employees as philanthropists and to help them make an impact in their own cities and towns.”
In 2018, 96 percent of Harvard Pilgrim employees participated in at least one form of service or giving through volunteering, the Mini-Grants program, or Harvard Pilgrim’s annual Employee Fundraising Campaign.