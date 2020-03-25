In response to health and safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the Boyden Library is closed until further notice.
All library programs and activities have been canceled and use of the meeting room has also been canceled. At this time, meeting rooms are not being booked for future events.
Please note that the book drops are closed. Please do not leave library material or donations outdoors. The loan period for materials currently checked-out has been extended until April 15. Overdue fines will not be charged for the period the library is closed.
If an item was placed on hold after March 16, the hold will be suspended until the library reopens. ILL and ComCat Services are unavailable until further notice.
The great news is there are lots of online resources that you can access from home. All you need is your library card.
Go to www.boydenlibrary.org and click on OverDrive eBooks to get started downloading digital reading material from OverDrive or Libby.
Click on “Search Our Resources” and find the links for Hoopla and Freegal. Hoopla is a digital media service that lets you borrow ebooks, movies, music, audiobooks, comics, and TV shows. Content can be enjoyed on any device and can be streamed immediately, or downloaded for offline use later. Five items can be downloaded per library card per month.
Freegal, a music download and streaming service, provides access to 40,000 music videos and nearly 15 million songs, including Sony Music’s catalog of legendary artists.
Foxboro patrons can stream up to 5 hours of music per day or download 3 selections per week.
At-home learning can be supported by Boyden’s many databases. Click on “Search Our Resources” to find Statewide Electronic Resources and Databases, which holds a wealth of information on a wide variety of topics in different electronic formats.
On the Children’s page, World Book Web and Grolier Online (go) provide information, games, and a multi-media features to keep kids busy for hours.
And don’t forget about TumbleBooks which features ebooks for kids of all ages. Go to the Children’s Department at www.boydenlibrary.org. Click on TumbleBooks (left column, bottom,) enter your library card number and have fun!
Feel free to email staff with questions about using the digital collection.