The town is gathering resident feedback on housing development through an online open house that launched on Monday, June 29.
The town wants to plan for the future of housing by creating a Housing Production Plan in partnership with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, the regional planning agency serving greater Boston.
During the planning process, the community has considered and discussed its goals for housing in town and is currently determining strategies that will achieve those goals. A working group of residents and stakeholders is helping to guide the plan, according to a release by the town’s planning director Paige Duncan.
On the online open house, residents will learn about potential strategies this plan might recommend and be able to weigh in on each strategy. Participants will also be able to propose locations for the type of housing they would like to see in town.
The input received through the open house will be used to craft recommendations for the HPP, which will be shared with the community in the fall, Duncan stated.
The online open house is available at mapc.ma/fox-hpp-strategies and will be open until Wednesday, July 22.
Work on this project is funded in part by a grant from the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
For questions about the project, for more information or to get involved, contact Duncan at pduncan@foxboroughma.gov or Alexis Smith at asmith@mapc.org.