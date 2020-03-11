The Foxboro Health Department realizes residents may have questions and concerns about COVID-19 and has included information about the potentially deadly virus on its web page.
The website, www.foxboroughma.gov under health department, has information about the coronavirus and includes questions and answers about travel and what to do if you think you may have symptoms. This site will be updated as new information develops, the health department said in its release.
With so many possible information sources and so much reporting on COVID-19, it can be difficult to discern what is accurate information. We urge residents to use reliable sources. Specifically, we direct you to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 website. It contains volumes of accurate information and is updated frequently: www.cdc.gov/covid19.
The risk of the novel coronavirus to Massachusetts residents remains low, and the risk of the flu is high, people are advised to take many of the same steps they do to help prevent colds and the flu including:
• Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes and face.
• Clean things that are frequently touched (like doorknobs and countertops) with household cleaning spray or wipes.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow.
• Stay home when feeling sick.
• Get a flu shot.
For more information on COVID-19 visit www.mass.gov/2019coronavirus.