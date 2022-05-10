Foxboro’s Town Historian Jack Authelet will be joining us at the senior center on Wednesday, June 8 at 11:15 a.m. to share some of Foxborough’s historic events of great importance, the mystery of promises never kept and future treasures to pass forward. Don’t miss this chance to take part in Jack’s program, so please sign up in advance.
TRIP TO THE BOSTON OPERA HOUSE FOR A PERFORMANCE OF “WICKED”
We will be traveling to the Boston Opera House on Thursday, July 21 to see Broadway’s biggest musical blockbuster, “Wicked.” This is the untold, true story of the Witches of Oz! We will be traveling as a group (via a school bus) for the “Broadway in Boston” series. Our bus will be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot by 11:15 p.m. for the 1 p.m. show and the cost is $64 per person. There will NOT be stop for lunch, so please eat prior to the trip or bring a snack to eat on the bus. Registration with payment has begun. Seats are limited.
PODIATRY CLINIC
Starting Friday, June 3, Dr. Kelly McLaughlin will be holding a podiatry clinic for foot care and screening at the senior center on the first Friday of every month. The cost for each 15-minute appointment is $30. Please sign up and pay for your appointment in advance.
PAOLO DIGREGORIO – “From These Honored Dead”: Commemoration & Remembrance
To many of us, Memorial Day marks the unofficial beginning of summer. The meaning of the holiday, however, is much deeper and more somber, a day to remember those who gave their lives in service to our union. Yet the holiday is not the only way in which those lost have been commemorated. Across the nation, in big cities and small towns, are countless monuments and memorials to celebrate the men and women who served and sacrificed. Join us on Wednesday, May 25 at 4 p.m. for a program by noted historian Paolo DiGregorio who will be at the senior center to discuss some of those memorials, looking mainly at those found in the New England area. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
SIGN UP FOR CAPE ANN TOUR
Join us on Thursday, Sept. 8 for a day trip to Cape Ann, America’s oldest port. We will be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., at 9:30 a.m. and traveling by motorcoach on a scenic drive to Essex Mass. We will be stopping for a delicious lunch at The Village Restaurant, where your meal choice will include clam strips, grilled salmon or a burger. A step-on guide will meet us after lunch for a 2-hour guided tour of Essex, Rockport and Gloucester. After the tour, we will drop you off downtown for free time to explore on your own before departing for home. Shop in quaint stores, admire the art galleries or just sit by the water and take in the beauty that is the Massachusetts coast. The cost is $94 for Foxboro residents and $99 for non-residents. Registration with payment for Foxboro residents has begun, and registration with payment for non-residents will begin on May 11.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting on Thursday, May 19, 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. If you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details
REFLEXOLOGY APPOINTMENTS
On Friday, May 20, and on the third Friday of each month, the senior center is offering reflexology appointments from 9 a.m. to noon. Reflexology is based on stimulating specific points on the feet that correspond to other areas and organs of the body. Reflexology is used to restore the body’s natural equilibrium by improving circulation and reducing tension. This relaxing and rejuvenating experience will involve aromatherapy infused reflexology. The cost is $41 per half-hour appointment. Sign up with your payment to schedule an appointment.
FOXBORO SENIOR CENTER’S OPEN HOUSE
The Foxboro Senior Center, at 75 Central St., will be holding an open house on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stop by the center to learn about our programs and services for seniors and adults of all ages. Join us for a morning filled with program demonstrations and a choral performance by our Serenading Seniors, and learn about our trips, transportation services and human services. Light refreshments will be served.
SENIOR CENTER’S “SENIOR PROM”
The Foxboro Senior Center will be presenting a “Senior Prom” at the Lake View Pavilion on Thursday, June 16 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Join us for an afternoon of lunch, dancing and lots of fun. The cost is $15 per person, and your meal choices are pan-seared boneless chicken or herb-crusted cod. Sign up at the senior center with your payment and meal choice. The prom is sponsored by the Partners in Patriotism. Don’t miss out on this great social event of the season!
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club will start traveling once again on Wednesdays. On our travel days we will be leaving from the park at Booth Playground (80 South St.) at 10:15 a.m. and returning to Foxboro by 4:30(ish). Registrants will travel using the VanGo for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours. The cost is $7 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up. The following Discovery Club trips have been scheduled on the following dates in May and June: May 18 to Castle Island; June 8 to Battleship Cove (free for veterans); June 22 to Plymouth (wine tasting optional); June 29 to Cape Cod Canal (Sandwich side); July 6 to Castle Island; July 20 to Tranquil Lake; Aug. 3 to Providence; Aug. 17 to Old Sturbridge Village, and; Aug. 31 to Wickford Village. Seats are limited, and you must sign up with your payment in advance.
MOVIE DAYS IN MAY
The subject for our May Movies Days has been musicals. On Thursday, May 26 at 1 p.m. we will be showing the movie “Hairspray” After landing a spot on a popular dance show, a gutsy and talented teenager rallies against racial segregation and size-ism in 1960’s Baltimore. Let us know you’ll be joining us by signing up in advance.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Sandwiches for seniors at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the coffee room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our new monthly Senior Supper program is focusing on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, May 18 at 4 p.m. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. May’s meal is meat lasagna and Caesar salad. The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
OUR GREAT NATIONAL PARKS
Join us on Tuesdays, May 10 through June 7 at 2:45 p.m. when we will do some virtual traveling around the world in this brand new, stunning docu-series on Our Great National Parks. Narrated by former President Barack Obama, this series shines the spotlight on some of the planet’s most spectacular national parks. Sign up in advance.
MACKINAC ISLAND TRIP Q&A AND DOCUMENTS MEETING
As our trip to Mackinac Island approaches, participants are invited to have their questions answered by the trip operator, Tours of Distinction. If you’ll be traveling with us, join us on Wednesday, May 18 at 2 p.m. All of our travel documents will be available at that meeting. The meeting is not required, but your attendance is strongly encouraged. Please sign up in advance.
SALEM CROSS INN & QUABBIN RESERVOIR TRIP
On Thursday, Aug. 11 we’ll be off for an amazing trip to the Salem Cross Inn in W. Brookfield for lunch and a guided tour of the Quabbin Reservoir. We’ll be leaving Foxboro at 9 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St. Join us as we start off the day with a tour of the Quabbin and learn about the intriguing history of the reservoir and why it was built during the Depression Era. After the tour, we’re off to the Salem Cross Inn, a beautifully restored 1700’s colonial home. At the Inn, we’ll enjoy their Original Historic Fireplace Feast. For lunch, you will have a choice of prime rib (prepared by the open hearth) or old-fashioned chicken pot pie served with a buttermilk biscuit. Both meals are served with salad, seasonal fresh vegetable, potato, homemade rolls & muffins, tea/coffee & homemade dessert. The cost is $120 for Foxboro residents and $127 for non-residents. Registration with payment has begun.
SPRING DAYS AT BLITHEWOLD
On Thursday, May 26 at 9 a.m., we’ll be heading to Bristol, Rhode Island’s Blitheworld Mansion. Join us as we celebrate spring at this beautiful 33-acre estate on Narragansett Bay with its spectacular gardens. Following our visit and guided tour at Blitheworld, we’ll be off to enjoy a great lunch at Newport’s Atlantic Resort. Meal choices are either sauteed chicken with tarragon cream sauce or baked scrod. After lunch, we can spend a little time strolling downtown Newport before heading for home. The cost for Foxboro residents is $99 per person and for non-residents the cost is $105. Registration, with payment, has begun. Don’t miss this opportunity for a great day trip!
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, May 11, 18 & 25 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20-minute appointment.