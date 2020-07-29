Foxboro, in partnership with five other towns in Norfolk County, has been awarded $54,000 for food pantries and $540,000 in CDBG-CV grant funds to serve local businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.
Income-qualified businesses with five or fewer employees may be eligible to receive grants up to $10,000 to help offset costs incurred by COVID-19.
Funds may be used for rent, payroll, and other eligible business costs.
Applications will be available online.
Those interested can fill out the survey found at https://tinyurl.com/micro-business. Questions? Contact Paige Duncan, planning director, at 508-543-1250 or pduncan@foxboroughma.gov.