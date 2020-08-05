The Foxboro Republican Town Committee will be hosting a candidates night Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m., in the South Foxboro Community Center, lcoated at 366 South St.
Scheduled to attend will be U.S. Senate Candidate Kevin O’Conner and the candidates for the 4th Congressional District. The candidates will present their platforms and take audience questions.
Everything will be specially cleaned and set up in a socially-distanced manner.
The meeting is open to all at no charge. For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or e-mail FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.