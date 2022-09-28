Several candidates running for state offices in November’s election will be taking questions on their views on economic development during a forum Wednesday to be held by the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce.
The forum will be 6:30 p.m. at the Marilyn Rodman Center for Performing Arts, formerly the Orpheum, 1 School St., Foxboro.
The districts covered include Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton.
Confirmed participants to date are incumbent State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro and challenger Michael Chaisson; incumbent State Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield and challenger Brendan Roche, and candidate for Secretary of State, Rayla Campbell.
Candidates will answer questions submitted by chamber members and asked by a panel comprised of economic development committee members. The forum will be moderated by executive director Kara Griffin.
Statewide candidates, county offices, and candidates without opponents will have the opportunity to address the general audience prior to the start of the panel.
The goal of the candidate forum is to offer businesses and residents an opportunity to hear from the candidates prior to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The event is free and open to the public.