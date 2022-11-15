SUNDAY, NOV. 20 AT 2 P.M.
Get your toes tapping as the Steve Rudolph Trio presents a joyous sampling of some of the best of American popular music from ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s -- from Big Band tunes to Frank Sinatra to Elvis. Pianist/vocalist Steve Rudolph, founder of the trio, has performed extensively for over 50 years both in the U.S. and in Europe in venues ranging from jazz clubs to churches.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library.
PEKING MYSTICS
SUNDAY, DEC. 4 AT 2 P.M.
Peking and the Mystics was formed by alumni of Tufts University and it’s a cappella singing group, the Beelzebubs. Over the years, PATM has toured nationally and internationally, including trips to the Far East and South America; recorded four CDs, and is in studio working on its fifth; appeared on television and radio programs; and has been featured in the print media.
The group's eclectic repertoire, comprising of original arrangements by PATM members, features vintage vocals from such genres as swing, jazz, doo wop and pop music, representing every decade from the 1890s to the 2000s.
BOYDEN LIBRARY BOOK CLUB
TUESDAY NOV. 22 AT 11 A.M.
The Boyden Library is hosting a book club that will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month.
All are welcome.
For the month of November, we will be discussing “We Were the Lucky Ones” by Georgia Hunter. Copies of the book are being held at the Adult Circulation desk on the ground floor.
THE WAR ON UKRAINE'S CULTURAL AND POLITICAL SURVIVAL--- ITS HISTORY, OBJECTIVES, AND IMPACTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 29 AT 7 P.M.
Join us for this presentation with Myron Stachiw to discuss the historical context of the continuing war against Ukraine's survival as a distinct people and a sovereign state over the past centuries. Russian President Vladir Putin's current act of war is only the most recent chapter of this long history of cultural destruction and attempted assimilation. Following a brief discussion of the current war situation and its impacts on Ukraine's cultural heritage and identity, a Q &A session will allow the discussion to address the specific questions of the audience.
FRIENDS OF BOYDEN LIBRARY FALL BOOK SALE
THU., NOV. 17 10 A.M. – 8 P.M., FRI., NOV. 18 10 A.M. – 5 P.M. & SAT., NOV. 19 10 A.M. – 3 P.M.
The event will run Nov. 17 through Nov. 19. We look forward to welcoming everyone back into the Community Meeting Room, Fuller Conference Room and Café to browse our extensive collection of donated materials.
The sale features a wide selection of fiction and non-fiction for adults, young adults and children. Look for your favorite authors, series and titles available in hard cover and paperback.
We also have media available for purchase. Active and current paid members of the Friends of the Boyden Library who attend the sale will receive a $2 credit towards a purchase and also be granted early access to the $5 Fill-A-Bag Sale on Friday, Nov. 18, from 3 to 5 p.m.
The popular bag sale will be open to the general public on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paper bags will be provided by Friends and you will be invited to fill them for $5 each. Our large reusable bags will also be available for purchase for additional $1. We are now able to accept contactless and card payments, in addition to cash and personal checks.
All proceeds from the sale help support many of the adult and children’s programs offered at the Boyden Library.
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD- AGES 12-18
FRIDAY, NOV. 18 AT 3:30 P.M.
Teen advisory board meeting. A meeting for young adults and Boyden Library to work together to provide what teens would like to see and have provided in all aspects of their space and programming.
Questions: Jhuston@sailsinc.org
For more library programs go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
LIBRARY HOURS
Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
The Boyden Library will be closing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and closed all day Thursday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving. Normal hours will resume on Friday, Nov. 25.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.