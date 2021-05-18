On Wednesday, June 9 at 3:30 p.m. we will be offering a Hip Hop Dance/Chair Exercise Class under our tent.
This one hour exercise class will have us travel through time on the “soul train” and we’ll chair dance to clean cut hip hop and R & B songs.
We will be using creative props such as drums and the African maracas to help make our soul train journey come to life.
Call to sign up.
TASTY CHOICES FOR DIABETICS
On Wednesday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m., Dr. Naseem Ahmed will be presenting a program on Tasty Choices for Diabetics.
The glycemic index is the scale that helps us to evaluate the amount of carbohydrates present in food. Avoiding high glycemic index foods and the use of low glycemic index foods can regulate our blood glucose level. Controlling blood sugar could also be helpful to avoid the blood glucose and hemoglobin A1c controlling drugs which often have many side effect.
There are numerous tasty low carbohydrate and protein-rich food choices for individuals suffering from diabetes. Call in advance to sign up for this informative program.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, June 1 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month.
Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend!
Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
MEN’S BBQ – Under the tent
On Thursday, May 27 at 12 noon, and once each month, men are invited to a BBQ at the senior center where they can eat and discuss men’s issues.
The cost of this program is $3. If you’d like to join us, you must register with your $3 payment by the Tuesday prior to the BBQ.
Masks will be required to be worn when not eating.
NUTRITION CLASS
The Nutrition Class will be meeting on Tuesday, May 25 at 11 a.m., and will continue to meet each month on the last Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m.
Members of the class talk about good food, good nutrition and good health, and share their ideas.
Call us to sign up!
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxboro Town Manager on Wednesday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m.
The town manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
For the month of May we are hosting a weekly Grab and Go Senior Supper drive-thru meal on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner. Suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
Quantities are limited, so you must call us in advance to sign up. For the month of June, we will continue the weekly Wednesday suppers at 4:30, but in addition to our “Grab and Go” we will be offering the opportunity for you to enjoy your senior supper at the senior center with friends under the tent.
Please sign up in advance and when you sign up, let us know if you will be joining us under the tent.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Thursday, May 27 at 1 p.m. at Conrad’s restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, May 24th and meet us at the restaurant on the 27th. F
or those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 24th.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will resume meeting on Monday, June 7 at 11 a.m. This program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape.
If you are interested in taking part in the Book Club, call Christina at 508-543-1234 to sign up in advance.
If the weather is cooperating, we may move the meeting outside in the picnic area to enjoy the sunshine.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, June 7 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten.
Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxboro’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez.
To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served.
Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
CHARLES RIVER CRUISE OUTING
Join us on Thursday, August 5 when we travel to Boston by motorcoach for a Charles River Cruise. We’ll be leaving from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church at 10:30 a.m. and we’ll be taking a 60-minute narrated tour, hosted by Charles Riverboat Company.
This riverboat cruise offers spectacular views of the Boston and Cambridge skylines. Come enjoy this sightseeing excursion aboard one of Boston’s only authentic riverboats. Following the cruise, we’ll be treated to lunch at The Cheesecake Factory restaurant. Choose an entrée from a fantastic menu with cheesecake for dessert.
The cost of this trip is $99 per person for Foxboro residents and $105 per person for non-residents.
Foxboro residents can sign up with their payments. Sign up with payment for non-residents begins on May 24th.
MOVIE DAYS IN MAY
Join us on Thursday, May 27 when we will be showing the National Geographic documentary “Atlantis Rising.” This feature will be shown at noon OR 2 p.m., so you can pick the time that is most convenient for you.
This movie will be shown: Filmmaker James Cameron goes on an epic adventure to find the lost city of Atlantis, using the works of Plato as a virtual treasure map to lead the way.
Sign up in advance.
FLEXIBILITY AND STRENGTH CLASSES
Join us for Flexibility and Strength classes on Tuesdays at 12:15 p.m. These classes will be facilitated by Jenn McBride, PT, DPT of Bay State Physical Therapy.
Each week we will meet outside at the senior center for a mix of upper and lower body strengthening, with balance, functional movements and stretching.
Our goal is to help participants feel more confident with their movement during activities at home and in the community. Space is limited, so please call to sign up in advance.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxboro Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
The senior center Table Top Garden Club has begun meeting once again every Tuesday, at 11 a.m., EXCEPT for the last Tuesday of the month. Under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, this club explores gardening techniques through inside, socially distant, discussion. It is expected that most weeks will be spent indoors until the weather becomes more hospitable. Temporarily, this program will be hosted at a new time of 11 a.m. to allow for socially distant discussion. Call us to sign up.
SCRABBLE GROUP
Do you enjoy playing a game of Scrabble or would you like to learn how to play? We have a Scrabble group that meets on Monday afternoons at 1 p.m. at the senior center. Challenge your mind, enjoy some time with friends and have lots of fun. If you’re interested in playing, call us to sign up.
WALKING CLUB
Join new friends as we travel together as a group walking around the Foxboro area. Our Walking Club meets at the senior center on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m., and from there we leave on our chosen route for the morning. Call us to sign up.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.