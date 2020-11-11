Start your musical journey and join us for 8 weeks of Ukulele Lessons for Beginners, to be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Dec. 8, 15, 22, 29, Jan. 12, 19, 26, & Feb. 9. No prior musical experience is needed. During this 8-week program, participants will learn how to play basic chords, rhythms, and strum patterns that will enable you to explore familiar songs in no time! Bring your own SOPRANO, CONCERT or TENOR ukulele (with GCEA tuning). An electronic tuning device, such as a Snark tuner, is also recommended. As the learning continues, songs of increased challenge will be offered. The cost for this program is $75. You must sign up and pay in advance.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
We have planned another “Grab and Go Senior Supper” for Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 4:30 p.m. Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner. Quantities are limited, so please call us in advance to sign up.
DRIVE-THRU PEPPERMINT ICE CREAM & BROWNIE
Celebrate the season on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m. by picking up a to-go style Peppermint Ice Cream & Brownie Sundae. Brownies are provided by the Kraft Organization. You must call us in advance to register, and please indicate if you’d like a Brownie or a Blondie.
INTRODUCTION TO AYURVEDA
Ayurveda is the “Science of Life,” and is the oldest continually practiced healthcare system in the world – 5,000 years. On Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 1 to 3 p.m., join us to learn about your unique biology and how to apply Ayurvedic Principles to YOU. The Ayurvedic approach is about aligning with the cycles of nature rather than struggling or trying to force things to go your way. When in balance, you naturally desire only that which nurtures your health and life. You flow in harmony with your body’s natural rhythms, getting restful sleep, feeling your senses with experiences, tastes, touch, aromas, sounds and sights that uplift and nourish you. This workshop assumes little to no prior knowledge of Ayurveda. Call us to sign up.
AYURVEDA & DAILY SELF-CARE
An Ayurvedic Daily Routine teaches us to ride nature’s waves so we can effortlessly float through each day. Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. for the Ayurvedic & Daily Self-Care Program where we will learn that small health habits that we perform consistently on a daily basis can have immense accumulative benefit in our lives. A steady routine consistent with the rhythms of nature supports health. By understanding the functioning of the human body as it relates to the Ayurvedic Clock, one can make mindful choices throughout the day that will help bring balance, support health, and boost mental and physical focus and immunity. It is recommended that you first attend the Introduction to Ayurveda program on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up
FRIENDSGIVING
Friendsgiving is a blend of “friend” and the Thanksgiving holiday. Last year, we had a great time sitting with one another around the table, but this year we’ll be offering a drive-thru pick up of a “Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwich” on Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 4 to 5 p.m. The cost is $5 per person and you must pay when you sign up and schedule a sandwich pick-up time.
SHOPPING
We have scheduled a shopping trip in our van/car to Job Lot on Wednesday, Nov. 18. If you are interested, please call the senior center to arrange for transportation.
HAMILTON VIDEO
We have scheduled an additional video showing of the hit musical “Hamilton” on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 1:30 p.m. If you haven’t seen it yet, or would like to see it again, you must call us to sign up. This performance was filmed with the original cast in 2016. In an effort to enforce social distancing, we are limiting the showing to only 8 participants. Call us to sign up.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Nov. 16, at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxboro’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The next meeting of our Low Vision Support Group will be by conference call on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m. The Low Vision Support Group is an adult group providing peer support and information for anyone with vision loss, or those who have concerns about their vision. All seniors are welcome to join in, and if you are interested, please call Pam McGuire at the senior center for information
“THE HATE U GIVE” MOVIE
Join us on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 10:45 a.m., when we will be showing the movie “The Hate U Give.” Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds – the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the wealthy, mostly white prep school that she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds begins to shatter, when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood friend. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and decide to stand up for what is right. This film is rated PG13. Call us if you’d like to sign up.
TAI CHI
Tai Chi is a great traditional Chinese way of relieving stress. This gradual form of exercise involves a series of movements performed in a slow focused manner. Join us on Monday mornings for Beginner Tai Chi class at 10 a.m. or for Tai Chi class at 10:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Thank you to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for helping to fund this program. Space is limited, so you must call to sign up in advance.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesday, Nov. 18, there will be a Hearing Clinic offered from 10 to noon. This program is free and will provide a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
WALKING CLUB
Join new friends as we travel together as a group walking around the Foxboro area. Our Walking Club meets at the senior center on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m., and from there we leave on our chosen route for the morning. Call us to sign up.
KNITTING CLUB
The knitting club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and is for beginners as well as those who would like to brush up on their skills or work on a project. Please bring your knitting needles and yarn.
S.H.I.N.E.
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m., and Fridays 9 a.m. to noon, for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging & Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call at 508-543-1234.