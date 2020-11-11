Friends of Foxboro Veterans will once again be providing a complimentary Thanksgiving turkey with a homemade dessert, a home grown squash, thank you cards made by Foxboro students and a commemorative Foxboro bag as a way to say thanks to hometown veterans and their families.
Unfortunately, because of Covid-19, the friends and families that look forward to delivering the dinners to veterans' door doorsteps is not possible, so the group is asking veterans or their representatives to pick up their packages bwtween 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the South Foxboro Community Center at 382 South St.
If you are a veteran, or know a veteran to be included, please reach out by email below by Friday, Nov. 13. The list starts new each year, so let the members know you want to be included, even if you were on it last year. Contact: Jim DeVellis (jamesdevellis@comcast.net); Lynda Walsh (lynda1061@aol.com) or Ally Rodriguez (ARodriguez@foxboroughma.gov) to be put on the list to receive a dinner.
The effort is funded 100% through the generosity of volunteers, businesses and the community. Donations are appreciated and can be made to: The Friends of Foxborough Veterans, PO Box 307, Foxboro, MA 02035.
This is the 8th year of the event.