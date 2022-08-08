The American Red Cross’ blood supply continues to be strained as the pandemic drags on and the summer season, as usual, sees fewer donations.
In recent weeks, a decline in donations has caused the blood supply to shrink nearly 20%, which could lead to a seasonal blood shortage that can impact patient care at hospitals, according to Red Cross officials.
All who give in August will be entered to win gas for a year and will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.
Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet/plasma donors, are urged to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Two are scheduled in Foxboro: 1 to 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, Answer is Fitness, 7 Lincoln Road and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 308 Central Ave.