The Un-Common Theatre Company will be performing “Something Rotten!” at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. It’s a musical comedy set in Shakespearean times. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28 through Saturday, July 30, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, July 31. The Un-Common Theatre Company is a volunteer organization providing theatrical performance opportunities to young people from Massachusetts and Rhode Island. “Something Rotten!” will be staged by the Young Adult Company, made up of performers ages 16 to 21. To purchase tickets to the show in advance, visit orpheum.org. They’re $25 for adults and $20 for students and seniors age 65 and older. Tickets are $2 more at the door.