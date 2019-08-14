Thursday, Aug. 15
Car shows at Patriot Place
The Mass Cruisers Auto Club Cruise Night car shows at Patriot Place continue 4 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 29. The free shows are held every other Thursday from April to October. Canned good donations are welcome when entering a vehicle into the main cruise night lot near Bass Pro Shops that is a sponsor. Patrons can also visit the Ocean Spray nature trail behind Bass Pro Shops, which has a 34,000 gallon aquarium. A shuttle service is provided between Bass Pro Shops and the South and North Marketplace for dining, shopping and entertainment. The shuttle runs every 20 minutes from 4 to 8:30 p.m., with pickups at Bass Pro Shops, the South Marketplace at Christmas Tree Shops and the North Marketplace outside of Davio’s.
Go bats at Borderland
Borderland State Park in Easton is offering a free program on bats from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16. Amanda Melinchuk, bat research monitor with the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, will share her expertise and talk about the myths and misconceptions surrounding bats. After her presentation, she will lead participants on a short walk and, using technology, try to track some bats. Meet inside the visitor center. Presentation is rain or shine. It’s geared to older children and adults, and all children must be with an adult. Space is limited to 25 people. To register, email paul.clifford@mass.gov.
Saturday, Aug. 17
“FAME” at Marilyn Rodman center
Relive the magic as Inspriation PAC brings “FAME The Musical” to life on the stage of the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center. This musical is based on the 1980 musical film of the same name. “FAME” tells the story of charismatic Carmen, the ambitious actress Serena, the quiet violinist Schlomo, and other students as they navigate through four high school years. Three shows: Friday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinee Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.orpheum.org. Questions? Contact the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center at 508-543-ARTS (2787) boxoffice@orpheum.org. The theater is located at One School St. in Foxboro.
George Strait at Gillette
Country legend George Strait will return to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. The “King of Country” will be joined by Blake Shelton, Country Music Association’s 2012 Entertainer of the Year and five–time Male Vocalist of the Year, as well as Cody Johnson and Caitlyn Smith. The performance will be Strait’s first show in New England since his “Cowboy Rides Away Tour” stop at Gillette in 2014. During his 30-year career, Strait has had a record 60 top singles and 33 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums, more than any county artist. (www.ticketmaster.com)
Music in the barn
Music in the Barn, a free concert at Adams Farm in Walpole, will take place on from noon to 3 p.m. (Rain date Aug. 18.) The concert is sponsored by the Friends of Adams Farm and will feature three area musicians: David Penza of Wrentham, Dave Perry of Millis, and Wayne Dunnebier of Franklin. Penza, a member of last summer’s hit duo Mayberry, will perform his renditions of your favorite singer-songwriter artists. Perry will play songs that span a century, from the early 1900’s to the present day, from familiar tunes to hidden gems. Dunnebier has a unique style, playing all your favorites back to the 60’s. You’re invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic lunch to enjoy during this free concert. Adams Farm is located at 999 North St. in Walpole.
Monday, Aug. 19
Free women’s self-defense seminar
H.U.G.S. Foxboro (Help Us Get Safe), in partnership with Personal Best Karate, will be sponsoring the 9th Annual Free Women’s Self-Defense Seminar to teach effective skills to women of all ages and fitness levels. This is an ideal opportunity for all women and mothers with college-bound daughters to learn about self-defense skills including vital strategies for personal safety. The session will be held at the Personal Best Karate Studio in the Ocean State Job Lot Plaza, 36 Commercial St., on Route 140 in Foxboro, at 7 p.m. In lieu of a fee, any monetary donation to H.U.G.S. Foxboro will be gladly accepted. Register by calling Personal Best Karate at 508-543-1858 or for more information, contact H.U.G.S. Foxboro at 508- 698-8784, www.hugsfoxboro.org, or email hugsfoxboro@gmail.com.
Sunday, Aug. 26
Art studio show
Hunakai Studio of Fine Arts in Foxboro will be having its annual Faculty Show and Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. View the all new works of the studio’s instructors. All teachers at the school are fine artists as well as instructors in oil painting, acrylics, watercolors, colored pencils, portraiture and many more, including classes for children. Call 508-543-5665 or visit www.hunakaistudio.org for more information.